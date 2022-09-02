Apple’s AirPods Max are back to their best price of $429 at Amazon

Update Sept 1, 5:51 PM ET: Antonline’s bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokemon Legends: Arceus is no longer available.

Holy hell, it’s September. There’s a big Apple event next week and summer is pretty much over (except for the crippling heat). Before you know it, we’ll be talking about ‘Techtober’ and shopping for the holidays. Wait, before you throw your keyboard or phone at me, I’m going to the deals.

First you can use the . to pick up AirPods Max in select colors (silver, pink, blue and green) for $429, which is a cool $120 off their full price. This is the best possible price for a new pair of AirPods Max so far. They are regularly discounted to $479, so you should never pay full price, but this deal doesn’t always happen.

While $429 is still a significant amount for headphones, the noise-canceling AirPods Max are some of the best options for wireless listening on Apple devices. They use Apple’s H1 chip for seamless connections with iPhones, iPads and Macs, but they also support Bluetooth 5.0 for wider compatibility. (You can listen wired if you want and not worry about battery life, but that requires a $35 cable.) These cans are a bit hefty, but they’re very plush compared to most plastic-y competitors, and they support spatial audio. Despite all that, $429 is certainly much more palatable than their $549 full price, even if they don’t fold down and the case is a bit crazy. Read our review.



Apple AirPods Max Apple’s AirPods Max have exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal and keep up with the best noise cancellation.

Antonline is offering a bundle of the Nintendo Switch OLED model with a copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and a wired Nyko gaming headset for $349.99. Console bundles rarely feel like a good deal, but thankfully this one goes against that trend. Frankly, the headset is irrelevant; the key here is that you get the flagship Switch OLED, complete with its much improved, larger screen, usable kickstand and 64GB of internal storage for the regular price – plus, you get a great open world pokemon game thrown in for free. If you are an expired pokemon fan or just a little poké curious and interested in the best Nintendo has to offer right now in terms of hardware, this bundle is really worth checking out. Read our reviews of the Switch OLED and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro gaming lights have their best price yet at Amazon. You can get the LED monitor bias light kit for $129.99 when you click on the coupon on the page you will get $50 off at checkout. If you just like RGB lighting and a lot of gaming on a PC, this is a fun way to spice up your desk setup. Like Govee’s TV immersion lighting kits, the G1 Pro uses a camera on the top to match the light colors to what’s on your screen. There’s a flexible LED strip that you mount to the back of your monitor with adhesive clips, and two LED towers sit on the flanks, about a foot away.

The effect is pretty cool for story-driven games and nervous shooters alike, and much more affordable than expensive options from brands like Philips Hue. The LED strip mounting clips have been recently revised and improved, so if you buy these and get the old clips in the box, please contact Govee customer service for the free clip upgrade. Read our review.



Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors displayed on a 24-inch to 32-inch screen while you’re gaming, while offering four preset game-match modes that can deliver different effects.

Since it’s now September, that also means we’re approaching the fall of the TV season. And just as HBO Max is offering a seasonal deal to tie you to its service, the recent Paramount Plus/Showtime streaming app combined is following suit. You can subscribe to the bundled streaming package Paramount Plus and Showtime for only $7.99 per month (regularly $11.99) for the Essential plan. That gives you a wide variety of ad-supported Paramount Plus and Showtime shows with some live sports, such as Champions League and NFL games on CBS. Opting for the Premium plan costs $12.99 per month (normally $14.99), which is ad-free except for live content and includes more live sports plus your local CBS station. This offer will run until October 2, when the subscriptions will resume their normal prices, although you can cancel at any time.



Paramount Plus and Showtime Streaming Bundle Paramount Plus and Showtime offer a combined streaming bundle of the two services for a special price of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan (ad-supported) or $12.99 for the Premium Plan (no ads on non-live streams and more live sports included). Both options include Showtime streaming. The special rates will end on October 2, when they revert to the standard $11.99 and $14.99 per month, respectively.

More Thursday deals: