Apple’s $1,599 Studio Display has another issue without a proper fix

After widespread problems with webcam quality, Apple’s expensive Studio Display is now experiencing problems with its vaunted audio system – and Apple again refuses to replace the affected models, promising a fix in a future software update.

The issue, which has been widely documented, affects the sound that comes off the screen when connected to a Mac. Users have reported sound that is choppy and cuts out. According to a service memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that the problem is software-related and suggests that a future iOS update will fix the problem (the Studio Display is running a version of iOS).

Well, I just had to reboot my monitor. Welcome to the wonderful world of monitors with chips and (presumably) operating systems. My Apple Display Studio Display distorted the sound this morning. Caused problems for a podcast. Had to reboot the old fashioned way: power cycling. — John Koetsier (@johnkoetsier) July 28, 2022

on his websiteApple calls the Studio Display’s audio system one of its best features, writing: “Four force-cancelling woofers produce powerful, articulate bass and minimize distortion. And two high-quality tweeters deliver accurate mids and clear highs. All in all, this is the most reliable speaker system ever made for Mac.”

For now, Apple recommends that affected users unplug the Studio Display from power, unplug anything plugged into it, wait 10 seconds, and then reconnect the display to power and peripherals. Most users have reported success with this workaround although the problem inevitably reoccurs.

Apple’s Studio Display has been struggling since its launch in March. Apple released a software update in May to fix webcam issues, but some users didn’t see much of a difference. Earlier, Apple accidentally pulled an iOS update that caused some users to get errors when updating their Studio Display.

Apple hasn’t released beta updates to iOS 15 since iOS 15.6 came out last month, so it’s likely that the issue won’t be fixed in an emergency release or iOS 16 in September.