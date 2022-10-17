Apple ‘working on speaker dock for iPad’

With pundits beginning to fear that Apple’s October product launches could turn into a snoozefest, it’s heartening to hear that something out of the ordinary is in the pipeline: a new dock accessory that will turn the iPad into a speaker and home hub.

Mark Gurman, the prolific leaker and Bloomberg columnist, has previously claimed that Apple is working on a new product category to challenge Amazon’s Echo Show and similar smart speaker hubs: devices that would combine elements of the iPad, HomePod and Apple TV. These products will offer a high-quality speaker, a display, voice activation and the ability to control an ecosystem of smart-home devices and accessories.

Gurman still thinks this is coming, but it’s probably still a ways off. In his latest Power On newsletter, he predicts that the company has devised a simpler and faster route to the same market.

Following an approach reminiscent of Nintendo’s Switch, which can act as either a stationary games console connected to a screen or as a portable handheld, Apple’s under-development docking accessory will enable an iPad to become a home hub when it is connected, without committing the owner to a fully house-bound product. As 9to5Mac notes, this would line up as a direct competitor to Google’s recently unveiled speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet.

While this offers a more direct (and cheaper) route to market than a standalone speaker hub, this is likely to arrive in 2023.

Apple has been eyeing the home hub market for years, but never seems to be able to decide which product to base its strategy on. HomePod is limited by its lack of screen and generally disappointing smart features, while Apple TV relies on additional products; the killer home product would combine elements of both. With Amazon and Google dominating the market, Apple needs to move quickly if it is not to be left behind.