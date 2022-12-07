Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part of major security push

With our increasing reliance on online services, security and privacy are a top priority and Apple has implemented several features in its devices to maintain security. Apple’s efforts continue with Wednesday’s announcement of three new security features to help keep users safe online.

Apple’s new features are:

iMessage ignition key verification : A method by which users can verify the identity of the people they communicate with.

: A method by which users can verify the identity of the people they communicate with. Security keys for Apple ID : The option to require a physical security key to sign in to an Apple ID account.

: The option to require a physical security key to sign in to an Apple ID account. Advanced data protection for iCloud: End-to-end encryption when accessing iCloud resources.

In a press release, Apple’s Craig Federighi said, “At Apple, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing our users with the best data security in the world. We are constantly identifying and mitigating emerging threats to their personal data on the device and in the cloud.” The new features come as part of iOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1, which are likely to hit devices early next week.

iMessage ignition key verification is a feature that users can enable to notify the user when a conversation in Messages or FaceTime may be monitored by an invisible intruder. A warning pops up when “an exceptionally sophisticated adversary” was able to break through and eavesdrop on the service. Users can also compare a contact verification code in person, on FaceTime, or through another secure conversation. iMessage ignition key authentication is in addition to the end-to-end encryption Apple has always used with iMessage and FaceTime.

Security keys

Security Keys is in addition to the two-factor authentication used for Apple ID logins. Apple’s 2FA involves signing in with your username and password, then typing a six-digit numeric code that will be sent to your trusted devices. Security keys give users the option to use a third-party hardware security key for 2FA authentication. The key can be plugged into a port or use NFC wireless connectivity.

Advanced data protection for iCloud

With iCloud, 14 “sensitive data categories” use end-to-end encryption, including iCloud Keychain and Health. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud expands that encryption coverage to 23 categories, including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos. If you enroll in Advanced Data Protection, iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar are the only iCloud features not covered that must work with Apple’s global systems.

These features will be available in the US as part of the full release of iOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 later this month. Apple says a global rollout is planned for early 2023.