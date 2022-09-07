Apple Watch Ultra is the extreme smartwatch you’ve always wanted

At Wednesday’s Far Out event, Apple made the most drastic change to its Apple Watch lineup in its history. The company unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra, a third model to match the 41mm and 45mm models, and it brings a whole new design language and capabilities.

Apple Watch Ultra: bigger, more robust case

The Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm housing that is comparable in size to large military and sports wristwatches. The watch is also thicker to accommodate a larger battery. In the presentation, the Apple Watch Ultra looked quite large, even on models with a larger physical build.

Since Apple sees the Apple Watch Ultra as popular with very active people, the company made the case from “aerospace-grade” titanium instead of aluminum to help the watch better handle abuse. It still has a general Apple Watch aesthetic, but the shape is different and the Digital Crown and side button have a new excellent protective layer. Also, the Ultra has sapphire crystals on the front, the most tear-resistant material Apple uses.

Hands-on with the Apple Watch Ultra: the new watch in the picture

The Apple Watch Ultra can be worn during water sports and diving, with WR100 certification (water resistance to 100 meters) and EN 13319 certification, an internationally recognized standard for diving accessories. There’s also a depth gauge and a new Oceanic+ app that works with the Bühlmann decompression algorithm, so you can plan dives and safely decompress and ascend when your dive is done.

The Compass app works with the new dual-frequency GPS. Apple

Water sports not your thing? Don’t worry, the Apple Watch Ultra has plenty of features for hiking and exploring uncharted territory. It has multiple views with the new Compass app in watchOS 9 and Compass Waypoints for marking points of interest. A new Backtrack feature records your path, and if you get lost, the Ultra can play an 86-decibel siren to grab the attention of everyone nearby,

Due to the larger size, the Ultra uses new watch straps. The three bands that Apple has introduced are:

Trail Loop a thin band with a quick-pull tag to adjust the fit of the band.

a thin band with a quick-pull tag to adjust the fit of the band. Alpine loop a band that uses a titanium lock.

a band that uses a titanium lock. Ocean Banda strap designed to maintain its fit while wearing a wetsuit.

Apple Watch Ultra: bigger screen, new sensors

One of the main reasons for the larger overall size of the Apple Watch Ultra is that it can have a 2-inch display. The display is raised over the watch and flattened for protection against dings and scapes. And with its 2000 nits brightness – which is twice that of the other Apple Watches – you can see the watch in almost any environment.

The screen has a brightness of 2000 nits. Apple

Inside the Ultra are two new gyroscope and accelerometer sensors used in the new Crash Detection feature that can detect when you have a serious car accident. When a crash is detected, a warning will appear and if the user does not respond within 10 seconds, emergency services will be contacted with the location of the crash.

The Ultra also has dual frequency GPS, using both the L1 and L5 frequencies. This allows the watch to accurately record your location for route planning.

The Ultra, like the new Apple Watch Series 8, has the ability to track the wearer’s body temperature, primarily to track a woman’s ovulation cycle. The watch can track the cycle and notify the user when there is a deviation from the recorded history.

Apple Watch Ultra: new action button

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a new programmable orange action button on the left side of the watch. It works in many of Ultra’s apps – for example, you can tap the action button to drop a waypoint to mark a location or hold it to activate the siren.

The right side still has a side button and the Digital Crown, which is now surrounded by a platform that houses a microphone and speaker, and also protects the Crown.

The new action button on the left side of the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple

Apple Watch Ultra: battery and processor

The larger size of the Apple Watch Ultra allows Apple to use a larger battery than that in the Series 8. That larger battery gives the Ultra 36 hours of battery life. There’s also an upcoming option to extend the battery to 60 hours, taking advantage of the new watchOS 9 Low Power Mode and a low-power setting that reduces the frequency of GPS and heart rate readings.

The Ultra, like the Series 8, uses a new S8 processor, which looks the same as the S7. Apple says the new S8 chip is 20 percent faster than the S5, which was also 20 percent slower than the S7.

Apple Watch Ultra: price and shipping date

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most expensive watch, but at $799 for a titanium case with cellular connectivity, it’s less expensive than previous models. In comparison, an Apple Watch Series 7 edition with a titanium case and Solo Loop band cost $849.

Apple is now taking orders for the Apple Watch Ultra, with an initial ship date of September 23. Some models have already been postponed to October.