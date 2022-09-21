Apple Watch Ultra bands: Which will work?

The new Apple Watch Ultra comes in a new 49mm size, the largest watch in the lineup. Apple has also introduced three new bands that will be launched in conjunction with the Ultra – these bands even feature prominently on the Apple Watch Ultra website.

They’re pretty cool and functional bands, but are they just for the Ultra? And do you really only have three tire choices for the Ultra? What if you have a favorite band and you want an Ultra – does it work with that?

So many questions about watch bands and the Apple Watch Ultra, and the answers aren’t clear on Apple’s website. To see the compatibility explicitly explained, you need to visit the Apple online store, look at a watch band and click the “View Compatibility Details” link on the product page. Or you can just keep reading.

The low point on tire compatibility. Apple

Which Apple bands work with the Apple Watch Ultra?

The Apple Watch Ultra can use all bands made for 49mm, 45mm and 44mm watches.

If you look at a band in the online Apple Store and it doesn’t show 49mm compatibility, but does show 44mm or 45mm, it should work with the Ultra.

If you already have 44mm/45mm bands that you want to use with the Ultra, keep in mind that it’s a larger watch that will affect how the band fits on your wrist. For example, bands that stretch to fit and don’t use a buckle, button, latch, or any other method of joining ends (such as Apple’s Solo Loop) may not fit on your wrist like the regular Apple Watch. But technically they are compatible.

Specifically, these watch bands work with the Apple Watch Ultra: Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport, Nike Sports, Learning Link, Milanese loop, link bracelet. The Apple Watch Hermes bands will also work.

Do third-party bands work with the Apple Watch Ultra?

Apple’s information about 44mm and 45mm tires that fit the Ultra probably refers to Apple-made tires. But third-party 44mm/45mm tires should fit the Ultra, unless that third-party modified the mounting system in some way.

You can use 49mm bands on 44mm and 45mm watches. Apple

Can Apple Watch Ultra bands be used with other Apple Watches?

The bands being marketed with the Apple Watch Ultra–Alpine loop, Trail Loopand Ocean Band works with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watches. They are $99 each in the online Apple Store.

Presumably future bands made for the Ultra should fit 44mm and 45mm watches, but be aware of any disclaimers about compatibility.