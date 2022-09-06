Apple Watch Pro leak shows off new design with larger display and extra button

Apple plans to launch a brand new Apple Watch model at Wednesday’s Far Out event, and according to the latest rumors, it will be the biggest change ever to Apple’s wearable.

91Mobiles has published alleged CAD renderings of the Apple Watch Pro and there are several new features. The main difference is the size, which appears to be significantly larger with very thin bezels. Rumors have said that the new watch could be between 48mm and 50mm. It’s hard to get a real idea of ​​how big the watch is based on the diagram, but it has a noticeably larger frame.

The Digital Crown remains, but now sits on a raised platform with the microphone and side button. On the left is the speaker and what appears to be a new button. The sides of the watch are still rounded and the case seems quite thick compared to the current models.

A few things I would like to highlight regarding the Apple Watch Pro design:

– No flat sides. They are completed like the Series 7.

– The new button on the left is probably programmable to do whatever you want. For example, starting a specific app, function or training. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Mark Gurman wrote that “the new button on the left is probably programmable to do whatever you want. For example, launch a specific app, feature or workout.”

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to have a bigger battery and additional fitness features, as well as a higher price tag that could reach $899. It could be unveiled as a “One More Thing” at the Far Out event on Wednesday.