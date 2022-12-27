Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor is racially biased against dark-skinned people, lawsuit claims

A class action lawsuit filed in New York alleges that Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor doesn’t work very well for black people — tantamount to consumer fraud.

“For decades, there have been reports that such devices were significantly less accurate in measuring blood oxygen levels based on skin color,” the lawsuit, filed in New York’s Southern District, alleges.

Prosecutor Alex Morales says he knew about the device’s pulse oximetry features when he bought an Apple Watch between 2020 and 2021 — amid the Covid pandemic, which made such health-tracking capabilities more important.

“The ‘real world significance’ of this bias remained untouched until the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which coincided with a heightened awareness of structural racism that exists in many aspects of society,” the lawsuit states.

The blood oximeter measures the color of blood flowing through the body at a person’s wrist to determine oxygen levels in just 15 seconds, according to Apple. Blood oxygen levels are a sign of health – it reflects how well red blood cells carry oxygen around the body.

It concluded that “relying on pulse oximetry to triage patients and adjust supplemental oxygen levels may put black patients at increased risk for hypoxemia,” the complaint states.

“Since health care recommendations are based on measurements of their blood oxygen levels, white patients are more able to receive care than dark-skinned people when faced with similarly low blood oxygenation.”

The lawsuit filed Dec. 24 is a proposed class action on behalf of all consumers in New York State who purchased watches during the statute of limitations.

Morales also sued on behalf of residents of North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and Utah – under those states’ consumer fraud statutes.

According to the lawsuit, Morales did not expect blood oxygen function to work in a biased way based on his skin color.

The plaintiff alleges that Apple was able to sell the watches at a “premium” price of “not less than $400” — more than consumers would have known about the blood oximeter defects.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Apple for comment on the lawsuit.

Morales alleges violations of New York General Business Law and State Consumer Fraud Acts. The lawsuit also accuses Apple of breach of express warranty, fraud and unjust enrichment.

On its website, Apple says the blood oxygen app is “designed for general fitness and wellness purposes only.”

“Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a physician,” Apple writes.

