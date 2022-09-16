Apple warns of iPhone 14 activation issues on launch day

The first batch of iPhone 14 handsets arrives at customers, but a problem with iOS 16 could mean they’re having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi networks as they rush to activate their new devices.

Apple has acknowledged a “known issue for iOS 16 that could affect device activations on open Wi-Fi networks” in a memo to support staff. Apple’s memo obtained by MacRumors states that there are currently no official fixes, but offers the following recommendations for those encountering the problem:

When prompted to connect to an affected Wi-Fi network, users must select “Connect to Mac or to a PC with iTunes”. The user must then return to the previous screen to attempt to connect to Wi-Fi. The user should keep trying to connect to Wi-Fi until successful.

There is an iOS 16.0.1 update for iPhone 14 series users that also addresses an activation and migration issue during installation, although according to Apple’s support document, this issue occurs with iMessage and FaceTime. Follow these steps to update to iOS 16.0.1:

Go to Settings Tap on General Select Software update Download and install iOS 16.0.1

This update is specific to iPhone 14 handsets, those with older iPhones on iOS 16 won’t see it. At the time of writing, Apple’s system status page showed no issues with iOS device activation.