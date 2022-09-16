WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Apple warns of iPhone 14 activation issues on launch day

Tech
By Jacky

iphone 14 pro max open box cover

The first batch of iPhone 14 handsets arrives at customers, but a problem with iOS 16 could mean they’re having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi networks as they rush to activate their new devices.

Apple has acknowledged a “known issue for iOS 16 that could affect device activations on open Wi-Fi networks” in a memo to support staff. Apple’s memo obtained by MacRumors states that there are currently no official fixes, but offers the following recommendations for those encountering the problem:

  1. When prompted to connect to an affected Wi-Fi network, users must select “Connect to Mac or to a PC with iTunes”.
  2. The user must then return to the previous screen to attempt to connect to Wi-Fi.
  3. The user should keep trying to connect to Wi-Fi until successful.

There is an iOS 16.0.1 update for iPhone 14 series users that also addresses an activation and migration issue during installation, although according to Apple’s support document, this issue occurs with iMessage and FaceTime. Follow these steps to update to iOS 16.0.1:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Tap on General
  3. Select Software update
  4. Download and install iOS 16.0.1

This update is specific to iPhone 14 handsets, those with older iPhones on iOS 16 won’t see it. At the time of writing, Apple’s system status page showed no issues with iOS device activation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How to use Wi-Fi instead of cellular in…

Jacky

High-End Retouching in Photo Editing:…

Alex

iOS 16: Dozens of great apps with Lock…

Jacky
1 of 612

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More