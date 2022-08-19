Apple users joke that security update ‘slows down devices’ ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple users joked today that with a new security update, the company is deliberately slowing down current devices just weeks before the new iPhone 14 is released.

The jovial claims, which technology experts say are false, prejudge the expected release of the model that Apple is expected to unveil on September 7.

And they’re following Apple in revealing serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of them.

Billions of Apple users were urged today to update their devices after the company revealed it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

But some joked that it “wants to slow down old models because iPhone 14 comes out” and then their device will be “unusably slow, forcing me to buy a new iPhone.”

Another Twitter user said, “Yeah, time to push that damn update and delay every update. The annual refresh cycle is near as the new iPhone arrives.”

Another added: “Apple let me die, apparently there is a serious security problem with all iPhones, unless of course you buy the new iPhone 14 that comes next month.”

But mobile security expert Tom Davison told MailOnline that the battery life impact of such “minor security updates” is “generally nonexistent or negligible.”

David Calder, co-founder of cybersecurity company Adarma, said if performance issues are identified from the new update, a new update will be released.

Mr. Davison and Mr. Calder were among a chorus of experts who insisted that Apple users update all of their affected devices, including the iPhone 6S and later models.

The update also includes several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pros, the iPad Mini 4 and later, and the iPad Air 2 and later.

The iOS 15.6.1 update also applies to the iPod Touch 7th generation. Additionally, Mac computers running on MacOS Monterey are affected – with users being told to download 12.5.1.

The problems were found by an anonymous researcher in ‘WebKit’, the browser engine that powers Safari; and ‘Kernel’, the core of the operating system.

Davison, senior director of international sales engineering at mobile security provider Lookout, told MailOnline today: “In the case of security solutions, they are released for a reason and users should definitely update as soon as possible.

“Failing to do so exposes you to known vulnerabilities that an attacker could use to exploit your device. For these minor security updates, the impact on battery life should generally be non-existent or negligible.

“For major updates, Apple has previously acknowledged that battery usage may temporarily increase for about 48 hours or so before returning to the normal pattern.

“To get the latest security updates, users need to go to the latest version of iOS for their iPhone, so there’s really no other option than to install the latest software if you want to stay protected.

Over time, new features and functionality in iOS can increase battery demand, and the iPhone’s battery itself has a limited lifespan.

“Like any computer, iPhone hardware eventually needs an update to use the latest and greatest features, but that shouldn’t stop users from downloading the latest patches to stay safe.”

Experts also say that the biggest drain on a phone’s speed is often due to the number of photos, videos, or apps on a person’s device, and rarely related to software.

They also say that the best way to stay safe online is to make sure your device has the latest software updates to avoid any bugs in the future.

Apple released two security reports on the issue on Wednesday and they have now received more attention

The iOS update is not required for older operating systems such as macOS Cataline and Big Sur.

But Apple has also released a separate update to Safari 15.6.1 for these two macOS systems, stating that “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution” and “may be actively exploited.” .

And Mr Calder told MailOnline: “Apple’s announcement of the need to update operating system software for iPhone, Mac and iPad to address two serious zero-day vulnerabilities highlights the importance for users to ensure that all their devices are updated with the latest software .

To make the process easier, people can have their devices automatically updated so that vulnerabilities are addressed as soon as a fix is ​​released.

‘Prevention is always better than cure; Apple will have extensive testing before releasing these fixes so if there are any issues affecting the performance of a user’s phone while applying the patches, further updates will be available.

“Due to the severity of these vulnerabilities, it’s best to apply the updates as soon as they are released.”

Apple has not yet commented on the vulnerabilities beyond the security update it released on Wednesday.

It declined to issue an official denial to MailOnline over claims the update would intentionally slow down phones, but there’s no suggestion that this is true.