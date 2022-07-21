Apple urges users to download the new iOS 15.6 that fixes 39 security vulnerabilities

Apple is urging iPhone users to download the latest version of its operating system, iOS 15.6, because it includes patches for 39 vulnerabilities that act as open windows for hackers to get into your smartphone.

The patches target in-memory security vulnerabilities, some of which expose users to remote code execution attacks. While other vulnerabilities allow attackers to track devices, terminate Wi-Fi access, and access sensitive data in iCloud Photo Library.

You can download iOS or iPadOS 15.6 by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition to patching vulnerabilities, the new iOS 15.6 fixes bugs in the system, such as a system incorrectly showing users that their storage space was full or how a tab in Safari returns to a previous page by itself.

There’s also an issue that makes braille devices slow or unresponsive when navigating text in email is also sorted, Apple claims.

Apple notes that all iPhones that ran on iOS 14 without any problems can run iOS 15, including the iPhone 6s and all smartphones produced after that, Forbes reports.

It’s not clear how long the dozens of vulnerabilities will plague devices, as Apple says it won’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security vulnerabilities until an investigation has been completed and patches or releases are available.

However, the tech giant shared a list of all affected features, how vulnerable they are and how the problem was addressed.

The patches are for vulnerabilities that allow attackers to track devices, terminate Wi-Fi access, and access sensitive data in iCloud Photo Library.

The company did not announce that any of the issues were being actively exploited as it was in May 2021 when it was found that the WebKit had been compromised.

This feature is a rendering engine that allows users to get the most out of the internet on devices.

The launch of iOS 15.6 comes just a few months before Apple’s iOS 16 release – which usually happens in the fall.

The upcoming operating system was announced on June 6 at Apple’s annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).

iOS 16 was touted as “the biggest update ever” to the lock screen, making it easier to change lock screen background photos and the color and design of display fonts.

Users can customize the lock screen by holding down to open a selection of widgets, each with a different photo, and swiping to the one they like.

With the new lockscreen, notifications have been moved to the bottom of the screen, meaning they no longer occupy the entire screen.

They also now enter from the bottom of the lock screen, and iPhone users can choose to hide them and view them later.

Information displayed on the lockscreen, such as time and date, also appears behind the subject in a photo rather than in front of it – meaning display information won’t obscure your family member’s beloved lockscreen photo.

Another feature set for iOS 16 is the ability to bypass the annoying CAPTCHAs that let users prove that they are, in fact, a human and not a robot.

CAPTCHAs – that’s “fully automated public Turing test to distinguish computers from humans” – are the tests that ask you to select objects from a group of images.

The tech giant is adding “automatic verification” with its upcoming iOS 16, which will launch this fall, which will automatically and privately verify the device used and its Apple ID account in the background.