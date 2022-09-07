Apple unveils the all-new iPhone 14 Plus with better cameras, battery life

Apple on Wednesday unveiled its largest iPhone lineup in history, featuring the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

Other than the new size, which replaces the iPhone 13 mini, there are few new features in the iPhone 14. The design is essentially the same as the previous model, and the chip is only slightly improved: it still uses an A15 Bionic, but has an additional GPU core like last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Plus also delivers a larger battery that lasts up to 19 hours, which Apple claims is the best battery life ever offered in an iPhone.

The main changes are with the camera. While the setup is the same — a dual-camera array with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses — the main camera has a faster aperture and larger sensor. It also delivers a 49 percent improvement in low light by utilizing a new Photonic Engine that delivers more detail and color than the previous Deep Fusion system. In addition, a new action mode provides stronger stabilization in videos.

The iPhone is available in a variety of colors, including a new purple one. Apple

It still has a notch on the front, but the TrueDepth camera inside it has been upgraded with autofocus and a wider aperture for better low-light shots.

In addition to the camera, safety is also an important feature of the iPhone 14. Like the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, the iPhone 14 has crash detection thanks to a new high dynamic range gyroscope and an advanced accelerometer. It also has Emergency SOS via satellite for times when cellular service is unavailable, which will be offered free of charge to all iPhone 14 users in the US and Canada for two years.

The iPhone 14 features Emergency SOS with satellite connectivity, which will be free for 2 years in the US and Canada. Apple

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. Both phones are available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red and Blue for pre-order on Friday, the iPhone 14 ships on September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus won’t ship until October 7.