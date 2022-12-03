Apple TV+: ‘Slow Horses’ season 2 is now streaming

Skip to content

Apple

Apple has planted its own flag in the streaming wars with

Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that focuses almost entirely on original programming rather than an extensive library of existing TV shows or movies.

This resource will list all the Apple TV+ content you can watch today, grouped into: TV shows, limited series, and movies. There’s also a ton of new content in the works for Apple’s $6.99-a-month service. If you want to know what’s on the way, check out our list of upcoming Apple TV+ shows and movies.

Updated 12/02/22: The second season of Slow Horses premieres today.

These are all the episodic, recurring series you can currently watch on Apple TV+, ordered from the most recent premiere date to the oldest.

Apple

Slow Horses (season 2)

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. Watch here

Premiered: December 2, 2022

Interrupting Chicken (season 1)

Little red chicken Piper is a budding writer who uses her big imagination to rewrite stories, jumping into the action to create unforgettable adventures. Based on David Ezra Stein’s best-selling, award-winning children’s book series. Watch here

Premiered: November 18, 2022

Mythic Quest (season 3)

Game development workplace comedy Mythic Quest returns for its third season. Watch here

Premiered: November 11, 2022

Circuit Breakers (season 1)

In this family sci-fi anthology series, curiosity leads to chaos when students in the near future experience mysterious events. Watch here

Premiered: November 11, 2022

The Mosquito Coast (season 2)

Allie Fox—a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist—uproots his family for a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government and find safety. Watch here

Premiered: November 4, 2022

Slumberkins (season 1)

Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak, and Fox as they explore a world of feelings in this Jim Henson Company series that brings the emotional learning of Slumberkins to life. Watch here

Premiered: November 4, 2022

Acapulco (season 2)

In 1984, Maximo Gallardo’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetimes at Acapulco’s hottest resort, Las Colinas. But he soon realizes that working there will be far more complicated than he ever imagined. Watch here

Premiered: October 21, 2022

Ghostwriter (season 3)

When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. Season 3 brings on a new cast of characters. Watch here

Premiered: October 21, 2022

The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 2)

Jon’s weekly show enters its second season, where he examines issues in society with a panel discussion and interview. The first episode is “The War Over Gender.” Watch here

Premiered: October 7, 2022

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (season 2)

Jason is one of Clover Grover’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. Watch here

Premiered: October 7, 2022

Sago Mini Friends (season 1)

Welcome to Sagoville, where Harvey loves to play and discover ways to have silly fun! He and his closest friends explore, imagine, and express true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through creative adventures and unforgettable songs. Watch here

Premiered: September 16, 2022

Central Park (season 3)

The animated musical comedy continues for a third season. It’s about Owen, the manager of Central Park who lives there with his family, and a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to buy the park and build over it. Watch here

Premiered: September 9, 2022

Life by Ella

After a life-changing experience, 13-year-old Ella is eager to seize the day. As she learns to appreciate each moment, she faces the fears that once defined her–and encourages others to do the same. Watch here

Premiered: September 2, 2022

See (season 3)

The final season of Apple’s post-apocalyptic epic, starring Jason Momoa, about a far-future world where humans have long since lost their sight. Watch here

Premiered: August 26, 2022

Bad Sisters

The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent–and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reasons to kill him. Watch here

Premiered: August 19, 2022

Amber Brown

Between her parents’ divorce and best friend moving away, Amber Brown is having a tough time. But her art, video diary, and new friend Brandi provide outlets for Amber to express her feelings and find gratitude in the love that surrounds her.

Watch here

Premiered: July 29, 2022

Best Foot Forward

John Dubin is thrilled to switch from homeschool to public school, and being the only kid with a prosthetic leg is a challenge he’s ready to face. As he carves out a place among his peers, his friends and family are with him every step of the way.

Watch here

Premiered: July 22, 2022

Trying (season 3)

Nikki and Jason finally got their adopted kids, and that’s just the start of their troubles.

Watch here

Premiered: July 22, 2022

Duck & Goose (season 1)

Feathered friends Duck and Goose couldn’t be more different, but in this preschool show, they learn how to bring out the best in one another. Based on books by Tad Hills.

Watch here

Premiered: July 8, 2022

Loot (season 1)

After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.

Watch here

Premiered: June 24, 2022

Home (season 2)

Discover the groundbreaking ideas and inspiring stories behind the world’s most imaginative dwellings. In this globe-spanning docuseries, meet the visionaries who are challenging conventional concepts of “home” and rethinking how we live.

Watch here

Premiered: April 17, 2022

For All Mankind (season 3)

Nearly ten years after the events of Season 2, this season sees the space race extend to Mars, and take on new challengers from the private commercial spaceflight arena.

Watch here

Premiered: June 10, 2022

Lovely Little Farm

Nestled in lavender fields is a lovely little farm where sisters Jill and Jacky nurture and love all their animals—including the talking ones. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings adventure and a chance to grow.

Watch here

Premiered: June 10, 2022

Physical (season 2)

Shelia Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in the ’80s San Diego. Behind closed doors, she battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.

Watch here

Premiered: June 3, 2022

Now & Then (season 1)

On the eve of college graduation, six best friends embark on an epic weekend the celebrate—but it takes a fatal turn. Nearly 20 years later, the survivors are reluctantly reunited by a blackmail text threatening to expose the truth about that fateful night.

Watch here

Premiered: May 20, 2022

Greatness Code (season 2)

Iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. A stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, this short-form docuseries sheds new light on the sports legends you thought you knew.

Watch here

Premiered: May 13, 2022

Tehran (season 2)

Glenn Close joins the cast in the second season of this action-packed Israeli spy thriller.

Watch here

Premiered: May 6, 2022

Shining Girls (season 1)

Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present—and confront her past.

Watch here

Pinecone & Pony (season 1)

Kate Beaton’s beloved book comes to life in this animated series. As a warrior in training, Pinecone fears no challenge. Thankfully, Pony always makes sure Pinecone never gets in over her head. Together they learn life and be a fun-filled adventure.

Watch here

Premiered: April 8, 2022

Slow Horses (season 1)

This quick-witted spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents—and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb—as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Watch here

Premiered: April 1, 2022

Stillwater (season 2)

Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda names Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

Watch here

Premiered: Season 2 premiered on March 18, 2022

The Snoopy Show (season 2)

Charlie Brown’s famous beagle is back for more animated adventures.

Watch here

Premiered: Season 2 landed on March 11, 2022

The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 1)

Jon Stewart is back on TV with his new one-hour show. Each episode covers a single topic, and speaks to experts and advocates about the systems that cause them and how we can affect change.

Watch here

Listen to the

companion podcast.

Premiered: September 30, 2021, came back from break with new weekly format March 3, 2022

Central Park (season 2)

The animated musical comedy from the creators of Bob’s Burgers continues, as the family that lives and works in the park continues their quest to stop an evil old woman from buying the whole thing and filling it with skyscrapers and stores.

Watch here

Premiered: June 25, 2021, continued March 4, 2022 after an extended break

Dear… (season 2)

The second season of this documentary series inspired by the “Dear Apple” ad campaign. Celebrities read letters by people whose lives they have changed through their work.

Watch here

Premiered: March 4, 2022

Severance (season 1)

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Watch here

Pretzel and the Puppies (season 1)

Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on the world.

Watch here

Premiered: February 11, 2022

Suspicion (season 1)

Four ordinary Brits are accused of kidnapping the son of a prominent U.S. media mogul. They embark on a desperate race against time to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them—and are they telling the truth?

Watch here

Premiered: February 4, 2022

The Afterparty (season 1)

When a high school reunion’s afterparty ends in a stunning death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story—culminating in the shocking truth.

Watch here

Premiered: January 28, 2022

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (season 1)

Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Jon Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Watch here

Premiered: January 21, 2022

Servant (season 3)

From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Watch here

Premiered: January 21, 2022

El Deafo (season 1)

Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace her differences.

Watch here

Premiered: January 7, 2022

Harriet the Spy (season 1)

Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell. But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy…on everyone.

Watch here

Premiered: November 19, 2021; additional episodes on May 20, 2022

Snoopy in Space (season 2)

Black off with Snoopy as he takes on a new frontier: space! Joined by Charlie Brown, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy embarks on epic adventures of interstellar exploration and discovery.

Watch here

Premiered: November 12, 2021

Dickinson (season 3)

The third and final season of this period drama with modern sensibilities and references, a coming-of-age story about one of America’s greatest poets.

Watch here

Premiered: November 5, 2021

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (season 1)

Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same.

Watch here

Premiered: November 5, 2021

Swagger (season 1)

From NBA star Kevin Durant, filmmaker Reggie Rock Bythewood, and the team behind Friday Night Lights. A basketball prodigy must navigate a maze of pressure if he’s going to overcome the odds against him and learn what it truly means to have swagger.

Watch here

Premiered: October 29, 2021

Invasion (season 1)

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.

Watch here

Premiered: October 22, 2021

Puppy Place (season 1)

Charles and Lizzie Peterson have found the perfect way to foster their love of dogs–literally. The siblings take on the tough but rewarding task of fostering puppies and finding their forever homes. WIth every new pup, a new adventure begins.

Watch here

Premiered: October 15, 2021.

Acapulco (season 1)

In 1984, Maximo Gallardo’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at Acapulco’s hottest resort, Las Colinas. But he soon realizes that working there will be far more complicated than he ever imagined.

Watch here

Premiered: October 8, 2021

Get Rolling with Otis (season 1)

Welcome to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes to see what’s wrong and rolls into action to help.

Watch here

Premiered: October 8, 2021

The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 1)

Jon Stewart is back on TV with his new one-hour show. Each episode covers a single topic, and speaks to experts and advocates about the systems that cause them and how we can affect change.

Watch here

Listen to the

companion podcast.

Premiered: September 30, 2021

Foundation (season 1)

Based on the classed Isaac Asimov novels, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Watch here

Premiered: September 24, 2021

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (season 1)

William Wolfe is no ordinary human boy. Down in the magical spryte realm of the Everything Factory, he’s Wolfboy. And with his new spryte friends, he learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity have the power to change the world.

Watch here

Premiered: September 24, 2021

The Morning Show (season 2)

The second season picks up where the first left off, with The Morning Show reeling from sexual misconduct allegations and about to run right into the COVID pandemic.

Watch here

Premiered: September 17, 2021

Doug Unplugs (season 2)

The second season of this 3D animated show for kids about a curious robot named Doug is split into two halves.

Watch here

Premiered: The first half of season 2 started on September 17, 2021. Episodes 8-13 landed on April 1, 2022.

See (season 2)

In the second season of this post-apocalyptic epic thriller, Dave Bautista joins the cast, playing the brother of Jason Momoa’s character Baba Voss.

Watch here

Premiered: August 27, 2021

Truth Be Told (season 2)

Season 2 has Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) investigating the murder of the husband of her childhood friend Micah Keith, a successful lifestyle guru played by Kate Hudson.

Watch here

Premiered: August 20, 2021

Mr. Corman

With better luck, better choices, better posture…Josh Corman could’ve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and though he loves his students, he still struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both.

Watch here

Premiered: August 6, 2021

Ted Lasso (season 2)

Apple’s breakout hit continues as AFC Richmond finds itself struggling to break an unprecedented streak of tie games and earn its way back to the Premiere League.

Watch here

Premiered: July 23, 2021

Schmigadoon!

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had.

Watch here

Premiered: July 16, 2021

Central Park (season 2)

The animated musical comedy from the creators of Bob’s Burgers continues, as the family that lives and works in the park continues their quest to stop an evil old woman from buying the whole thing and filling it with skyscrapers and stores.

Watch here

Premiered: June 25, 2021

Physical

A half-hour drama/comedy series set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It’s about a tortured woman who finds a path to power in the world of aerobics.

Watch here

Premiered: June 18, 2021

Home Before Dark (season 2)

In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation—with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.

Watch here

Premiered: June 11, 2021

Trying (season 2)

In the eight-episode second season of Trying, Nikki and Jason are continuing to navigate the adoption process.

Watch here

Premiered: May 21, 2021

Mythic Quest (season 2)

With the quarantine finally over, the second season of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office, attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion.

Watch here

Premiered: May 7, 2021

The Mosquito Coast (season 1)

Adapts the bestselling novel The Mosquito Coast, to star Justin Theroux. The novel was published in 1981 by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux, and made into a movie five years later starring Harrison Ford.

Watch here

Premiered: April 30, 2021

Mythic Quest ‘Everlight’ special

A special bonus episode in advance of Season 2. With the COVID pandemic over, the Mythic Quest crew returns to the offices for the company’s annual “Everlight” party.

Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

Tiny World (Season 2)

Six more episodes of this nature documentary narrated by Paul Rudd, featuring spectacular footage of some of the smallest creatures in nature.

Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

The Earth at Night in Color (Season 2)

Tom Hiddleston narrates six more episodes showcasing the nighttime activities of wild animals, shot using a new technique that enables full color in the dark.

Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

For All Mankind (Season 2)

The story continues in the 1980s, almost a decade after season 1. Tensions escalate with the Soviets, and NASA struggles to push forward into the next generation of spaceflight.

Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 19, 2021

The Snoopy Show (Season 1)

An animated series all about Snoopy, Charlie Brown’s famous dog.

Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 5, 2021

Losing Alice (Season 1)

The series follows Alice, a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. She becomes obsessed with 24-year-old screenwriter Sophie, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance, and success.

Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 22, 2021

Servant (Season 2)

Continuing the mystery around Jericho’s disappearance.

Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 15, 2021

Dickinson (Season 2)

The story continues as Emily struggles with her burgeoning notoriety.

Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 8, 2021

Stillwater (Season 1)

A CG animated kids’ cartoon about three siblings who live next door to a wise panda named Stillwater, who teaches them new perspectives on life through Eastern philosophy.

Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020

Earth at Night in Color (season 1)

A six-part nature documentary series that films animals at night using new technology to capture full natural color. Narrated by Tom Hiddleston.

Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020

Doug Unplugs (Season 1)

A CG animated kids’ series that follows the robot Doug and his human friend Emma as they go on adventures and learn how the world works.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020

Helpsters (Season 2)

An educational series produced by Sesame Workshop. A group of monsters work together to help solve the problems of customers who enter their shop through teamwork and problem solving.

Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 20, 2020

Ghostwriter (Season 2)

More mysteries for the kids in the bookstore. This season is only seven episodes.

Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 9, 2020

Tiny World (season 1)

A six-part nature documentary about the lives of some of the smallest creatures in the wild. Narrated by Paul Rudd.

Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 2, 2020

Tehran (Season 1)

An espionage thriller that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

Watch here

Premiered: Sept. 25, 2020

Ted Lasso (Season 1)

Jason Sudeikis plays American college football coach takes over as head coach of U.K. Premiere League soccer team AFC Richmond.

Watch here

Premiered: Aug. 14, 2020

The Oprah Conversation (Season 1)

Oprah leads intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft.

Watch here

Premiered: July 30, 2020

Little Voice (Season 1)

A romantic comedy-drama about a singer-songwriter who struggles to be heard and find herself.

Watch here

Premiered: July 10, 2020

Greatness Code (season 1)

Seven famous athletes discuss their moments of greatness. Presented in a hybrid of live action and special effects.

Watch here

Premiered: July 10, 2020

Dear… (season 1)

A documentary series inspired by the “Dear Apple” ad campaign. Celebrities read letters by people whose lives they have changed through their work.

Watch here

Premiered: June 5, 2020

Central Park (Season 1)

A musical comedy animated series from the creators of Bob’s Burgers, about the family of the Central Park groundskeeper and their attempts to foil the wealthy old woman who wants to buy and destroy the park.

Watch here

Premiered: May 29, 2020

Fraggle Rock (Seasons 1-4)

Apple will reboot the classic Jim Henson show from the 1980s, but in the meantime, it has all four original seasons. This is a rare case where Apple TV+ has a library of old content.

Watch here

Premiered: May 27, 2020

Mythic Quest (Quarantine Special)

A special filmed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, detailing how the Mythic Quest staff is dealing with remote work.

Watch here

Premiered: May 22, 2020

Trying (Season 1)

A British comedy series that follows a couple who want to become parents but are struggling to conceive.

Watch here

Premiered: May 1, 2020

Home

A documentary series that examines the inspiration behind some very creative living spaces.

Watch here

Premiered: April 17, 2020

Home Before Dark (Season 1)

Based on the life of young Hilde Lysiak, a girl moves from New York to the small lakeside town her father is from, and investigates the town’s old mystery.

Watch here

Premiered: April 3, 2020

Amazing Stories (Season 1)

An anthology of fantastical tales, reviving the acclaimed 1985 TV series. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, among others.

Watch here

Premiered: March 6, 2020

Mythic Quest (Season 1)

A comedy that follows the video game studio that produces the popular fictional online RPG Mythic Quest.

Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 7, 2020

Little America (Season 1)

An anthology series based on the true stories of immigrants in America.

Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 17, 2020

Truth Be Told (Season 1)

A true crime podcaster investigates the case of a convicted killer she previously painted as the murderer, who now claims he was framed.

Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 6, 2019

Servant (Season 1)

A psychological horror series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 28, 2019

Helpsters (Season 1)

An educational series produced by Sesame Workshop. A group of monsters work together to help solve the problems of customers who enter their shop through teamwork and problem solving.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Oprah’s Book Club (Season 1)

A stand-alone version of the popular “Oprah’s Book Club” segment on her talk show.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Ghostwriter (Season 1)

A revival of the 1992 TV series, where four kids help a ghost in a bookstore solve mysteries that bring to life characters from the books.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Dickinson (Season 1)

A half-hour comedy-drama about the life of Emily Dickinson that blends period-era trappings with modern sensibilities, music, and dialogue.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

See (Season 1)

Hundreds of years after a plague kills most of humanity and robs the rest of their sight, a pair of twins are born who can see. Jason Momoa plays their adoptive father.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

The Morning Show (Season 1)

A drama about the production of a fictional morning news show amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Features big-name stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

For All Mankind (Season 1)

How would history play out differently if the Soviet Union landed on the Moon before the United States?

Watch here.

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Limited series

These limited series are comprised of multiple episodes, but are not expected to have multiple seasons or continue in an ongoing basis.

Apple

Shantarm

Escaped convict Lin Ford flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption. Watch here

Premiered: October 14, 2022

Gutsy

Take an unforgettable journey with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women—from household names to unsung heroes—who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy. Watch here

Premiered: September 9, 2022

Five Days at Memorial

Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make profound, heart-wrenching decisions.

Watch here

Premiered: August 12, 2022

Surface

A traumatic head injury leaves Sophie with extreme memory loss. In her quest to put the pieces of her life back together–with help from her husband and friends–Sophie begins to question the truth behind her picture-perfect life.

Watch here

Premiered: July 29, 2022

Black Bird

Inspired by actual events. As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.

Watch here

Premiered: July 8, 2022

Prehistoric Planet

Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic series from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies.

Watch here

Premiered: May 23, 2022

The Essex Serpent

London widow Cora Seaborne moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar—but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Watch here

Premiered: May 13, 2022

The Big Conn

Eric C. Conn was a lawyer living a little too large in eastern Kentucky…until two whistleblowers realized he was at the center of government fraud worth over half a billion dollars, one of the largest in U.S. history. And that was just the beginning.

Watch here

Premiered: May 6, 2022

Make or Break

Dive into the world of pro surfing as the best in the sport travel the globe to compete for the World Championship title. With unprecedented access, this docuseries captures the athletes’ lives on tour and the sacrifices they make to get to the top.

Watch here

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball

Makur Maker was a five-star NBA prospect heading to the Draft—until an unexpected detour led him to Howard University. This inspiring docuseries follows Makur’s journey and his determination to rewrite his story with the help of his family.

Watch here

Premiered: April 22, 2022

They Call Me Magic

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan. Featuring interviews with President Obama, Larry Bird, Pat Riley, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of a legend.

Watch here

Premiered: April 22, 2022

Roar

Featuring an all-star cast, this genre-bending anthology series waves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy, and identity.

Watch here

Premiered: April 15, 2022

Pachinko

Based on the New York Times bestseller, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Watch here

Premiered: March 25, 2022

WeCrashed

Inspired by actual events—and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?

Watch here

Premiered: March 18, 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy Grey is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When they learn about a treatment that will restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it beings a journey toward shocking truths.

Watch here

Premiered: March 11, 2022

Lincoln’s Dilemma

Discover a side of Abraham Lincoln you’ve never seen before. In this four-part docuseries, a diverse panel of historians and rare archival materials offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator.

Watch here

Premiered: February 18, 2022

The Line

In covert modern warfare, the line between right and wrong has blurred. This docuseries examines the moral ambiguities of war as embodied by the 2018 case in which a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes.

Watch here

The Shrink Next Door

Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.

Watch here

Dr. Brain

From visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon. Brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) suffers a horrific personal tragedy. Desperate to uncover what happened to his family, he conducts “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Watch here

Blush

When a horticulturalist-astronaut crashes onto a desolate planet, he encounters an ethereal visitor and discovers the joy of building a new life–realizing the universe has delivered something astonishing.

Watch here

Premiered: October 1, 2021

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Oscar and Grammy award-winning producer Mark Ronson explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers—including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove.

Watch here

Premiered: July 30, 2021

Lisey’s story

Based on the Stephen King novel and adapted by King himself. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey (Juliette Moore) to face memories of her marriage to novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen) that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Watch here

Premiered: June 4, 2021

The Me You Can’t See

A collaboration between Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, this five-party documentary series explores mental health in our modern world. It talks to experts, celebrities, and everyday people about the challenges of mental health across the world.

Watch here

Premiered: May 21, 2021

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded on the scene, and boundaries expanded like never before.

Watch here

Premiered: May 21, 2021

Calls

Based on the French series of the same name, using audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine short-form stories. Each episode follows a mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone conversations that quickly become surreal.

Watch here

Premiered: March 19, 2021

Becoming You

Told through the eyes of hundreds of kids around the globe, this six-part documentary series shows how kids grow up from birth to age five.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020

Long Way Up

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman ride Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles up from Argentina to Los Angeles. It is similar in style and scope to their previous outings in Long Way Round and Long Way Down.

Watch here

Premiered: Sept. 18, 2020

Helpsters Help You

A remote-produced version of Helpsters made during the COVID-19 pandemic, staring the helpful monster Cody as she helps kids deal with what to do when life doesn’t go as expected.

Watch here

Premiered: April 24, 2020

Defending Jacob

Based on the novel of the same name, parents deal with the accusation that their 14-year-old boy may have committed murder. Stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.

Watch here

Premiered: April 24, 2020

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

A series of six shorts filmed remote during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Fraggles talking to each other in remote caves.

Watch here

Premiered: April 21, 2020

Oprah Talks COVID-19

Oprah has remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.

Watch here

Premiered: March 21, 2020

Visible: Out on Television

A five-episode documentary series about the representation of LGBTQ+ people in television, on-screen and off.

Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 14, 2020

Snoopy in Space

A dozen animated shorts in which Snoopy becomes a NASA astronaut and goes into space.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Movies, short films, and specials

Apple TV+ is home to a fair number of original movies, too. Some of the movies saw a limited theatrical release, but are listed here by the date they were made available on Apple TV+.

Apple

Spirited

Imagine Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve–but funnier. And with Will Farell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spender. Also, huge musical numbers. Okay, we’re asking a lot. Maybe just watch the trailer? Watch here

Premiered: November 18, 2022

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey to a new light. Watch here

Premiered: November 4, 2022

Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a soldier struggling to adjust back home in New Orleans following a traumatic injury. When she meets local mechanic James (Brian Tyree Henry), the pair begin to forge an unexpected bond. Watch here

Premiered: November 4, 2022

Raymond & Ray

Half brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father dies–and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him. Watch here

Premiered: October 21, 2022

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam by doing something wild—personally bringing them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. Based on a true story. Watch here

Premiered: September 30, 2022

Sidney

From producer Oprah Winfrey, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier—iconic actor, filmmaker, and civil rights activist. Featuring interviews with Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Barbara Streisand, and more. Watch here

Premiered: September 23, 2022

Lucy’s School

The Peanuts gang is nervous about going to a new school, so Lucy starts her own. She soon learns that teaching is tougher than she thought—and that change can be a good thing.

Watch here

Premiered: August 12, 2022

Luck

From Skydance Animation and the creative visionary behind Toy Story and Cars comes the tale of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Sam’s quest to turn her luck around leads to a magical adventure in the never-before-seen Land of Luck.

Watch here

Premiered: August 5, 2022

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Fresh out of college and stuck at his New Jersey home without a clear path forward, 22-year-old Andrew begins working as a party starter for bar/bat

mitzvahs-where he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom and her teenage daughter.

Watch here

Premiered: June 17, 2022

To Mom (and Dad), With Love

Mother’s Day is almost here, and the gang is excited—except Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes.

Watch here

Premiered: May 6, 2022

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown is determined to win the big baseball game. But things turn into a fiasco right before the matchup, when Sally bonds with a little flower on the pitcher’s mound and vows to protect it at all costs.

Watch here

Premiered: April 15, 2022

The Sky is Everywhere

Lennie is a teen musical prodigy grieving the death of her sister when she finds herself caught between a new guy at school and her sister’s devastated boyfriend. Through her vivid imagination and conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss.

Watch here

Premiered: February 11, 2022

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel Washington and Farnces McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation–a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

Watch here

Premiered: January 14, 2022

Swan Song

In the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate in this thought-provoking exploration of love, loss, and sacrifice.

Watch here

Premiered: December 17, 2021

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

After finding out her grandmother wont’ be visiting for Christmas, Lucy decides to cheer herself up by throwing the ultimate New Year’s Eve party. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown tries to fulfill one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.

Watch here

Premiered: December 10, 2021

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

The Queen of Christmas returns with a blast of holiday cheer in this special. Mariah performs her enchanting original song “Fall in Love at Christmas” with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, chats with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and signs off with a festive classic.

Watch here

Premiered: December 3, 2021

‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas

In this true-life twist on a holiday fable, Jeremy Morris brings a whole new meaning to Christmas spirit when his extravagant seasonal display sparks a dispute with his neighbors that lands them all in court.

Watch here

Premiered: November 26, 2021

Finch

Tom Hanks if Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family—his beloved dog and a newly created robot—in a dangerous and ravaged world.

Watch here

Premiered: November 5, 2021

The Velvet Underground

Experience the iconic rock band’s legacy in the first major documentary to tell their story. Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage.

Watch here

Premiered: October 15, 2021

Come From Away

Filmed live on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical tells the remarkable true story of 38 flights grounded in a small Canadian town on September 11, 2001. As the locals host these “come from aways,” they come together and find hope.

Watch here

Premiered: September 10, 2021

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Experience the events of September 11, 2001 through the eyes of President Bush and his closest advisors as they personally detail the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.

Watch here

Premiered: September 1, 2021

CODA

As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between family obligations and her dreams.

Watch here

Premiered: August 13, 2021

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

Lupita Nyong’o narrates a documentary about Peanuts and its creator, Charles M. Schulz. Famous fans—including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith, and Al Roker—share its influence on them, and a new animated story finds Charlie Brown on a quest.

Watch here

Premiered: June 25, 2021

Fathom

Two biologists set out on an undertaking as colossal as their subjects—deciphering the complex communication of whales. Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland journey to opposite hemispheres to uncover a culture eons older than our own.

Watch here

Premiered: June 25, 2021

The Year the Earth Changed

Narrated by David Attenborough, this documentary special highlights the way nature has started to recover during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

Cherry

A young Ohio man takes a wild journey through love, military service, PTSD, drug addiction, and crime.

Watch here

Premiered: March 12, 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

A documentary that tells of the meteoric rise of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 26, 2021

Palmer

Former high-school football star Eddie Palmer gets out of jail and tries to put his life together, and finds himself taking care of a unique young 7-year old kid.

Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 29, 2021

Wolfwalkers

An animated film in which a young apprentice hunter journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, she befriends a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.

Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 11, 2020

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Mariah Carey talks to a big list of celebs as she moves from one musical number to the next.

Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds

A documentary about the study and cultural impact of meteorites and deep impacts sites.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020

On the Rocks

Laura thinks she’s happily married, but when her husband starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to her father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation.

Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 23, 2020

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Behind the scenes of the recording of Springsteen’s latest album “Letter To You.”

Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 23, 2020

Boys State

A documentary film that dives into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government.

Watch here

Premiered: Aug. 14, 2020

Greyhound

Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who is tasked with protecting a convoy of ships across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.

Watch here

Premiered: July 10, 2020

Dads

A documentary film celebrating fatherhood featuring testimonials of Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

Watch here

Premiered: June 19, 2020

Beastie Boys Story

A live documentary retrospective of the Beastie Boys, as told by Michael Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock).

Watch here

Premiered: April 24, 2020

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

An animated short family film where a seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the world from his parents and the Museum of Everything.

Watch here

Premiered: April 17, 2020

The Banker

Businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans buy homes. They train a working-class white man to pose as the face of their real estate and banking empire.

Watch here

Premiered: March 20, 2020

Hala

Hala Masood is a seventeen year old Pakistani American Muslim girl struggling with the clash of her family’s values versus her desires.

Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 6, 2019

The Elephant Queen

Follow elephant matriarch Athena as she leads her family across the African landscape in search of water during a drought.

Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Author: Jason Cross, Senior Editor

I have written about technology for my entire adult professional life – over 25 years. I enjoy learning about how complicated technology works and explaining it in a way anyone can understand.