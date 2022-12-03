Apple TV+: ‘Slow Horses’ season 2 is now streaming

Skip to content
Apple has planted its own flag in the streaming wars with
Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that focuses almost entirely on original programming rather than an extensive library of existing TV shows or movies.
This resource will list all the Apple TV+ content you can watch today, grouped into: TV shows, limited series, and movies. There’s also a ton of new content in the works for Apple’s $6.99-a-month service. If you want to know what’s on the way, check out our list of upcoming Apple TV+ shows and movies.
Updated 12/02/22: The second season of Slow Horses premieres today.
These are all the episodic, recurring series you can currently watch on Apple TV+, ordered from the most recent premiere date to the oldest.
Slow Horses (season 2)
This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. Watch here
Premiered: December 2, 2022
Interrupting Chicken (season 1)
Little red chicken Piper is a budding writer who uses her big imagination to rewrite stories, jumping into the action to create unforgettable adventures. Based on David Ezra Stein’s best-selling, award-winning children’s book series. Watch here
Premiered: November 18, 2022
Mythic Quest (season 3)
Game development workplace comedy Mythic Quest returns for its third season. Watch here
Premiered: November 11, 2022
Circuit Breakers (season 1)
In this family sci-fi anthology series, curiosity leads to chaos when students in the near future experience mysterious events. Watch here
Premiered: November 11, 2022
The Mosquito Coast (season 2)
Allie Fox—a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist—uproots his family for a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government and find safety. Watch here
Premiered: November 4, 2022
Slumberkins (season 1)
Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak, and Fox as they explore a world of feelings in this Jim Henson Company series that brings the emotional learning of Slumberkins to life. Watch here
Premiered: November 4, 2022
Acapulco (season 2)
In 1984, Maximo Gallardo’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetimes at Acapulco’s hottest resort, Las Colinas. But he soon realizes that working there will be far more complicated than he ever imagined. Watch here
Premiered: October 21, 2022
Ghostwriter (season 3)
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. Season 3 brings on a new cast of characters. Watch here
Premiered: October 21, 2022
The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 2)
Jon’s weekly show enters its second season, where he examines issues in society with a panel discussion and interview. The first episode is “The War Over Gender.” Watch here
Premiered: October 7, 2022
Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (season 2)
Jason is one of Clover Grover’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. Watch here
Premiered: October 7, 2022
Sago Mini Friends (season 1)
Welcome to Sagoville, where Harvey loves to play and discover ways to have silly fun! He and his closest friends explore, imagine, and express true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through creative adventures and unforgettable songs. Watch here
Premiered: September 16, 2022
Central Park (season 3)
The animated musical comedy continues for a third season. It’s about Owen, the manager of Central Park who lives there with his family, and a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to buy the park and build over it. Watch here
Premiered: September 9, 2022
Life by Ella
After a life-changing experience, 13-year-old Ella is eager to seize the day. As she learns to appreciate each moment, she faces the fears that once defined her–and encourages others to do the same. Watch here
Premiered: September 2, 2022
See (season 3)
The final season of Apple’s post-apocalyptic epic, starring Jason Momoa, about a far-future world where humans have long since lost their sight. Watch here
Premiered: August 26, 2022
Bad Sisters
The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent–and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reasons to kill him. Watch here
Premiered: August 19, 2022
Amber Brown
Between her parents’ divorce and best friend moving away, Amber Brown is having a tough time. But her art, video diary, and new friend Brandi provide outlets for Amber to express her feelings and find gratitude in the love that surrounds her.
Watch here
Premiered: July 29, 2022
Best Foot Forward
John Dubin is thrilled to switch from homeschool to public school, and being the only kid with a prosthetic leg is a challenge he’s ready to face. As he carves out a place among his peers, his friends and family are with him every step of the way.
Watch here
Premiered: July 22, 2022
Trying (season 3)
Nikki and Jason finally got their adopted kids, and that’s just the start of their troubles.
Watch here
Premiered: July 22, 2022
Duck & Goose (season 1)
Feathered friends Duck and Goose couldn’t be more different, but in this preschool show, they learn how to bring out the best in one another. Based on books by Tad Hills.
Watch here
Premiered: July 8, 2022
Loot (season 1)
After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.
Watch here
Premiered: June 24, 2022
Home (season 2)
Discover the groundbreaking ideas and inspiring stories behind the world’s most imaginative dwellings. In this globe-spanning docuseries, meet the visionaries who are challenging conventional concepts of “home” and rethinking how we live.
Watch here
Premiered: April 17, 2022
For All Mankind (season 3)
Nearly ten years after the events of Season 2, this season sees the space race extend to Mars, and take on new challengers from the private commercial spaceflight arena.
Watch here
Premiered: June 10, 2022
Lovely Little Farm
Nestled in lavender fields is a lovely little farm where sisters Jill and Jacky nurture and love all their animals—including the talking ones. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings adventure and a chance to grow.
Watch here
Premiered: June 10, 2022
Physical (season 2)
Shelia Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in the ’80s San Diego. Behind closed doors, she battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.
Watch here
Premiered: June 3, 2022
Now & Then (season 1)
On the eve of college graduation, six best friends embark on an epic weekend the celebrate—but it takes a fatal turn. Nearly 20 years later, the survivors are reluctantly reunited by a blackmail text threatening to expose the truth about that fateful night.
Watch here
Premiered: May 20, 2022
Greatness Code (season 2)
Iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. A stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, this short-form docuseries sheds new light on the sports legends you thought you knew.
Watch here
Premiered: May 13, 2022
Tehran (season 2)
Glenn Close joins the cast in the second season of this action-packed Israeli spy thriller.
Watch here
Premiered: May 6, 2022
Shining Girls (season 1)
Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present—and confront her past.
Watch here
Pinecone & Pony (season 1)
Kate Beaton’s beloved book comes to life in this animated series. As a warrior in training, Pinecone fears no challenge. Thankfully, Pony always makes sure Pinecone never gets in over her head. Together they learn life and be a fun-filled adventure.
Watch here
Premiered: April 8, 2022
Slow Horses (season 1)
This quick-witted spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents—and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb—as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.
Watch here
Premiered: April 1, 2022
Stillwater (season 2)
Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda names Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
Watch here
Premiered: Season 2 premiered on March 18, 2022
The Snoopy Show (season 2)
Charlie Brown’s famous beagle is back for more animated adventures.
Watch here
Premiered: Season 2 landed on March 11, 2022
The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 1)
Jon Stewart is back on TV with his new one-hour show. Each episode covers a single topic, and speaks to experts and advocates about the systems that cause them and how we can affect change.
Watch here
Listen to the
companion podcast.
Premiered: September 30, 2021, came back from break with new weekly format March 3, 2022
Central Park (season 2)
The animated musical comedy from the creators of Bob’s Burgers continues, as the family that lives and works in the park continues their quest to stop an evil old woman from buying the whole thing and filling it with skyscrapers and stores.
Watch here
Premiered: June 25, 2021, continued March 4, 2022 after an extended break
Dear… (season 2)
The second season of this documentary series inspired by the “Dear Apple” ad campaign. Celebrities read letters by people whose lives they have changed through their work.
Watch here
Premiered: March 4, 2022
Severance (season 1)
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
Watch here
Pretzel and the Puppies (season 1)
Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on the world.
Watch here
Premiered: February 11, 2022
Suspicion (season 1)
Four ordinary Brits are accused of kidnapping the son of a prominent U.S. media mogul. They embark on a desperate race against time to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them—and are they telling the truth?
Watch here
Premiered: February 4, 2022
The Afterparty (season 1)
When a high school reunion’s afterparty ends in a stunning death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story—culminating in the shocking truth.
Watch here
Premiered: January 28, 2022
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (season 1)
Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Jon Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.
Watch here
Premiered: January 21, 2022
Servant (season 3)
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
Watch here
Premiered: January 21, 2022
El Deafo (season 1)
Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace her differences.
Watch here
Premiered: January 7, 2022
Harriet the Spy (season 1)
Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell. But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy…on everyone.
Watch here
Premiered: November 19, 2021; additional episodes on May 20, 2022
Snoopy in Space (season 2)
Black off with Snoopy as he takes on a new frontier: space! Joined by Charlie Brown, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy embarks on epic adventures of interstellar exploration and discovery.
Watch here
Premiered: November 12, 2021
Dickinson (season 3)
The third and final season of this period drama with modern sensibilities and references, a coming-of-age story about one of America’s greatest poets.
Watch here
Premiered: November 5, 2021
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (season 1)
Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same.
Watch here
Premiered: November 5, 2021
Swagger (season 1)
From NBA star Kevin Durant, filmmaker Reggie Rock Bythewood, and the team behind Friday Night Lights. A basketball prodigy must navigate a maze of pressure if he’s going to overcome the odds against him and learn what it truly means to have swagger.
Watch here
Premiered: October 29, 2021
Invasion (season 1)
Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.
Watch here
Premiered: October 22, 2021
Puppy Place (season 1)
Charles and Lizzie Peterson have found the perfect way to foster their love of dogs–literally. The siblings take on the tough but rewarding task of fostering puppies and finding their forever homes. WIth every new pup, a new adventure begins.
Watch here
Premiered: October 15, 2021.
Acapulco (season 1)
In 1984, Maximo Gallardo’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at Acapulco’s hottest resort, Las Colinas. But he soon realizes that working there will be far more complicated than he ever imagined.
Watch here
Premiered: October 8, 2021
Get Rolling with Otis (season 1)
Welcome to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes to see what’s wrong and rolls into action to help.
Watch here
Premiered: October 8, 2021
The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 1)
Jon Stewart is back on TV with his new one-hour show. Each episode covers a single topic, and speaks to experts and advocates about the systems that cause them and how we can affect change.
Watch here
Listen to the
companion podcast.
Premiered: September 30, 2021
Foundation (season 1)
Based on the classed Isaac Asimov novels, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
Watch here
Premiered: September 24, 2021
Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (season 1)
William Wolfe is no ordinary human boy. Down in the magical spryte realm of the Everything Factory, he’s Wolfboy. And with his new spryte friends, he learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity have the power to change the world.
Watch here
Premiered: September 24, 2021
The Morning Show (season 2)
The second season picks up where the first left off, with The Morning Show reeling from sexual misconduct allegations and about to run right into the COVID pandemic.
Watch here
Premiered: September 17, 2021
Doug Unplugs (season 2)
The second season of this 3D animated show for kids about a curious robot named Doug is split into two halves.
Watch here
Premiered: The first half of season 2 started on September 17, 2021. Episodes 8-13 landed on April 1, 2022.
See (season 2)
In the second season of this post-apocalyptic epic thriller, Dave Bautista joins the cast, playing the brother of Jason Momoa’s character Baba Voss.
Watch here
Premiered: August 27, 2021
Truth Be Told (season 2)
Season 2 has Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) investigating the murder of the husband of her childhood friend Micah Keith, a successful lifestyle guru played by Kate Hudson.
Watch here
Premiered: August 20, 2021
Mr. Corman
With better luck, better choices, better posture…Josh Corman could’ve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and though he loves his students, he still struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both.
Watch here
Premiered: August 6, 2021
Ted Lasso (season 2)
Apple’s breakout hit continues as AFC Richmond finds itself struggling to break an unprecedented streak of tie games and earn its way back to the Premiere League.
Watch here
Premiered: July 23, 2021
Schmigadoon!
In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had.
Watch here
Premiered: July 16, 2021
Central Park (season 2)
The animated musical comedy from the creators of Bob’s Burgers continues, as the family that lives and works in the park continues their quest to stop an evil old woman from buying the whole thing and filling it with skyscrapers and stores.
Watch here
Premiered: June 25, 2021
Physical
A half-hour drama/comedy series set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It’s about a tortured woman who finds a path to power in the world of aerobics.
Watch here
Premiered: June 18, 2021
Home Before Dark (season 2)
In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation—with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.
Watch here
Premiered: June 11, 2021
Trying (season 2)
In the eight-episode second season of Trying, Nikki and Jason are continuing to navigate the adoption process.
Watch here
Premiered: May 21, 2021
Mythic Quest (season 2)
With the quarantine finally over, the second season of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office, attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion.
Watch here
Premiered: May 7, 2021
The Mosquito Coast (season 1)
Adapts the bestselling novel The Mosquito Coast, to star Justin Theroux. The novel was published in 1981 by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux, and made into a movie five years later starring Harrison Ford.
Watch here
Premiered: April 30, 2021
Mythic Quest ‘Everlight’ special
A special bonus episode in advance of Season 2. With the COVID pandemic over, the Mythic Quest crew returns to the offices for the company’s annual “Everlight” party.
Watch here
Premiered: April 16, 2021
Tiny World (Season 2)
Six more episodes of this nature documentary narrated by Paul Rudd, featuring spectacular footage of some of the smallest creatures in nature.
Watch here
Premiered: April 16, 2021
The Earth at Night in Color (Season 2)
Tom Hiddleston narrates six more episodes showcasing the nighttime activities of wild animals, shot using a new technique that enables full color in the dark.
Watch here
Premiered: April 16, 2021
For All Mankind (Season 2)
The story continues in the 1980s, almost a decade after season 1. Tensions escalate with the Soviets, and NASA struggles to push forward into the next generation of spaceflight.
Watch here
Premiered: Feb. 19, 2021
The Snoopy Show (Season 1)
An animated series all about Snoopy, Charlie Brown’s famous dog.
Watch here
Premiered: Feb. 5, 2021
Losing Alice (Season 1)
The series follows Alice, a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. She becomes obsessed with 24-year-old screenwriter Sophie, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance, and success.
Watch here
Premiered: Jan. 22, 2021
Servant (Season 2)
Continuing the mystery around Jericho’s disappearance.
Watch here
Premiered: Jan. 15, 2021
Dickinson (Season 2)
The story continues as Emily struggles with her burgeoning notoriety.
Watch here
Premiered: Jan. 8, 2021
Stillwater (Season 1)
A CG animated kids’ cartoon about three siblings who live next door to a wise panda named Stillwater, who teaches them new perspectives on life through Eastern philosophy.
Watch here
Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020
Earth at Night in Color (season 1)
A six-part nature documentary series that films animals at night using new technology to capture full natural color. Narrated by Tom Hiddleston.
Watch here
Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020
Doug Unplugs (Season 1)
A CG animated kids’ series that follows the robot Doug and his human friend Emma as they go on adventures and learn how the world works.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020
Helpsters (Season 2)
An educational series produced by Sesame Workshop. A group of monsters work together to help solve the problems of customers who enter their shop through teamwork and problem solving.
Watch here
Premiered: Oct. 20, 2020
Ghostwriter (Season 2)
More mysteries for the kids in the bookstore. This season is only seven episodes.
Watch here
Premiered: Oct. 9, 2020
Tiny World (season 1)
A six-part nature documentary about the lives of some of the smallest creatures in the wild. Narrated by Paul Rudd.
Watch here
Premiered: Oct. 2, 2020
Tehran (Season 1)
An espionage thriller that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.
Watch here
Premiered: Sept. 25, 2020
Ted Lasso (Season 1)
Jason Sudeikis plays American college football coach takes over as head coach of U.K. Premiere League soccer team AFC Richmond.
Watch here
Premiered: Aug. 14, 2020
The Oprah Conversation (Season 1)
Oprah leads intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft.
Watch here
Premiered: July 30, 2020
Little Voice (Season 1)
A romantic comedy-drama about a singer-songwriter who struggles to be heard and find herself.
Watch here
Premiered: July 10, 2020
Greatness Code (season 1)
Seven famous athletes discuss their moments of greatness. Presented in a hybrid of live action and special effects.
Watch here
Premiered: July 10, 2020
Dear… (season 1)
A documentary series inspired by the “Dear Apple” ad campaign. Celebrities read letters by people whose lives they have changed through their work.
Watch here
Premiered: June 5, 2020
Central Park (Season 1)
A musical comedy animated series from the creators of Bob’s Burgers, about the family of the Central Park groundskeeper and their attempts to foil the wealthy old woman who wants to buy and destroy the park.
Watch here
Premiered: May 29, 2020
Fraggle Rock (Seasons 1-4)
Apple will reboot the classic Jim Henson show from the 1980s, but in the meantime, it has all four original seasons. This is a rare case where Apple TV+ has a library of old content.
Watch here
Premiered: May 27, 2020
Mythic Quest (Quarantine Special)
A special filmed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, detailing how the Mythic Quest staff is dealing with remote work.
Watch here
Premiered: May 22, 2020
Trying (Season 1)
A British comedy series that follows a couple who want to become parents but are struggling to conceive.
Watch here
Premiered: May 1, 2020
Home
A documentary series that examines the inspiration behind some very creative living spaces.
Watch here
Premiered: April 17, 2020
Home Before Dark (Season 1)
Based on the life of young Hilde Lysiak, a girl moves from New York to the small lakeside town her father is from, and investigates the town’s old mystery.
Watch here
Premiered: April 3, 2020
Amazing Stories (Season 1)
An anthology of fantastical tales, reviving the acclaimed 1985 TV series. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, among others.
Watch here
Premiered: March 6, 2020
Mythic Quest (Season 1)
A comedy that follows the video game studio that produces the popular fictional online RPG Mythic Quest.
Watch here
Premiered: Feb. 7, 2020
Little America (Season 1)
An anthology series based on the true stories of immigrants in America.
Watch here
Premiered: Jan. 17, 2020
Truth Be Told (Season 1)
A true crime podcaster investigates the case of a convicted killer she previously painted as the murderer, who now claims he was framed.
Watch here
Premiered: Dec. 6, 2019
Servant (Season 1)
A psychological horror series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 28, 2019
Helpsters (Season 1)
An educational series produced by Sesame Workshop. A group of monsters work together to help solve the problems of customers who enter their shop through teamwork and problem solving.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
Oprah’s Book Club (Season 1)
A stand-alone version of the popular “Oprah’s Book Club” segment on her talk show.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
Ghostwriter (Season 1)
A revival of the 1992 TV series, where four kids help a ghost in a bookstore solve mysteries that bring to life characters from the books.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
Dickinson (Season 1)
A half-hour comedy-drama about the life of Emily Dickinson that blends period-era trappings with modern sensibilities, music, and dialogue.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
See (Season 1)
Hundreds of years after a plague kills most of humanity and robs the rest of their sight, a pair of twins are born who can see. Jason Momoa plays their adoptive father.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
The Morning Show (Season 1)
A drama about the production of a fictional morning news show amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Features big-name stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
For All Mankind (Season 1)
How would history play out differently if the Soviet Union landed on the Moon before the United States?
Watch here.
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
Limited series
These limited series are comprised of multiple episodes, but are not expected to have multiple seasons or continue in an ongoing basis.
Shantarm
Escaped convict Lin Ford flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption. Watch here
Premiered: October 14, 2022
Gutsy
Take an unforgettable journey with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women—from household names to unsung heroes—who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy. Watch here
Premiered: September 9, 2022
Five Days at Memorial
Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make profound, heart-wrenching decisions.
Watch here
Premiered: August 12, 2022
Surface
A traumatic head injury leaves Sophie with extreme memory loss. In her quest to put the pieces of her life back together–with help from her husband and friends–Sophie begins to question the truth behind her picture-perfect life.
Watch here
Premiered: July 29, 2022
Black Bird
Inspired by actual events. As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.
Watch here
Premiered: July 8, 2022
Prehistoric Planet
Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic series from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies.
Watch here
Premiered: May 23, 2022
The Essex Serpent
London widow Cora Seaborne moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar—but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
Watch here
Premiered: May 13, 2022
The Big Conn
Eric C. Conn was a lawyer living a little too large in eastern Kentucky…until two whistleblowers realized he was at the center of government fraud worth over half a billion dollars, one of the largest in U.S. history. And that was just the beginning.
Watch here
Premiered: May 6, 2022
Make or Break
Dive into the world of pro surfing as the best in the sport travel the globe to compete for the World Championship title. With unprecedented access, this docuseries captures the athletes’ lives on tour and the sacrifices they make to get to the top.
Watch here
The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball
Makur Maker was a five-star NBA prospect heading to the Draft—until an unexpected detour led him to Howard University. This inspiring docuseries follows Makur’s journey and his determination to rewrite his story with the help of his family.
Watch here
Premiered: April 22, 2022
They Call Me Magic
Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan. Featuring interviews with President Obama, Larry Bird, Pat Riley, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of a legend.
Watch here
Premiered: April 22, 2022
Roar
Featuring an all-star cast, this genre-bending anthology series waves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy, and identity.
Watch here
Premiered: April 15, 2022
Pachinko
Based on the New York Times bestseller, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.
Watch here
Premiered: March 25, 2022
WeCrashed
Inspired by actual events—and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?
Watch here
Premiered: March 18, 2022
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy Grey is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When they learn about a treatment that will restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it beings a journey toward shocking truths.
Watch here
Premiered: March 11, 2022
Lincoln’s Dilemma
Discover a side of Abraham Lincoln you’ve never seen before. In this four-part docuseries, a diverse panel of historians and rare archival materials offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator.
Watch here
Premiered: February 18, 2022
The Line
In covert modern warfare, the line between right and wrong has blurred. This docuseries examines the moral ambiguities of war as embodied by the 2018 case in which a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes.
Watch here
The Shrink Next Door
Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.
Watch here
Dr. Brain
From visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon. Brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) suffers a horrific personal tragedy. Desperate to uncover what happened to his family, he conducts “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.
Watch here
Blush
When a horticulturalist-astronaut crashes onto a desolate planet, he encounters an ethereal visitor and discovers the joy of building a new life–realizing the universe has delivered something astonishing.
Watch here
Premiered: October 1, 2021
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
Oscar and Grammy award-winning producer Mark Ronson explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers—including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove.
Watch here
Premiered: July 30, 2021
Lisey’s story
Based on the Stephen King novel and adapted by King himself. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey (Juliette Moore) to face memories of her marriage to novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen) that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.
Watch here
Premiered: June 4, 2021
The Me You Can’t See
A collaboration between Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, this five-party documentary series explores mental health in our modern world. It talks to experts, celebrities, and everyday people about the challenges of mental health across the world.
Watch here
Premiered: May 21, 2021
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded on the scene, and boundaries expanded like never before.
Watch here
Premiered: May 21, 2021
Calls
Based on the French series of the same name, using audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine short-form stories. Each episode follows a mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone conversations that quickly become surreal.
Watch here
Premiered: March 19, 2021
Becoming You
Told through the eyes of hundreds of kids around the globe, this six-part documentary series shows how kids grow up from birth to age five.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020
Long Way Up
Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman ride Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles up from Argentina to Los Angeles. It is similar in style and scope to their previous outings in Long Way Round and Long Way Down.
Watch here
Premiered: Sept. 18, 2020
Helpsters Help You
A remote-produced version of Helpsters made during the COVID-19 pandemic, staring the helpful monster Cody as she helps kids deal with what to do when life doesn’t go as expected.
Watch here
Premiered: April 24, 2020
Defending Jacob
Based on the novel of the same name, parents deal with the accusation that their 14-year-old boy may have committed murder. Stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.
Watch here
Premiered: April 24, 2020
Fraggle Rock: Rock On!
A series of six shorts filmed remote during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Fraggles talking to each other in remote caves.
Watch here
Premiered: April 21, 2020
Oprah Talks COVID-19
Oprah has remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.
Watch here
Premiered: March 21, 2020
Visible: Out on Television
A five-episode documentary series about the representation of LGBTQ+ people in television, on-screen and off.
Watch here
Premiered: Feb. 14, 2020
Snoopy in Space
A dozen animated shorts in which Snoopy becomes a NASA astronaut and goes into space.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
Movies, short films, and specials
Apple TV+ is home to a fair number of original movies, too. Some of the movies saw a limited theatrical release, but are listed here by the date they were made available on Apple TV+.
Spirited
Imagine Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve–but funnier. And with Will Farell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spender. Also, huge musical numbers. Okay, we’re asking a lot. Maybe just watch the trailer? Watch here
Premiered: November 18, 2022
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey to a new light. Watch here
Premiered: November 4, 2022
Causeway
Jennifer Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a soldier struggling to adjust back home in New Orleans following a traumatic injury. When she meets local mechanic James (Brian Tyree Henry), the pair begin to forge an unexpected bond. Watch here
Premiered: November 4, 2022
Raymond & Ray
Half brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father dies–and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him. Watch here
Premiered: October 21, 2022
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam by doing something wild—personally bringing them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. Based on a true story. Watch here
Premiered: September 30, 2022
Sidney
From producer Oprah Winfrey, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier—iconic actor, filmmaker, and civil rights activist. Featuring interviews with Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Barbara Streisand, and more. Watch here
Premiered: September 23, 2022
Lucy’s School
The Peanuts gang is nervous about going to a new school, so Lucy starts her own. She soon learns that teaching is tougher than she thought—and that change can be a good thing.
Watch here
Premiered: August 12, 2022
Luck
From Skydance Animation and the creative visionary behind Toy Story and Cars comes the tale of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Sam’s quest to turn her luck around leads to a magical adventure in the never-before-seen Land of Luck.
Watch here
Premiered: August 5, 2022
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Fresh out of college and stuck at his New Jersey home without a clear path forward, 22-year-old Andrew begins working as a party starter for bar/bat
mitzvahs-where he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom and her teenage daughter.
Watch here
Premiered: June 17, 2022
To Mom (and Dad), With Love
Mother’s Day is almost here, and the gang is excited—except Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes.
Watch here
Premiered: May 6, 2022
It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
Charlie Brown is determined to win the big baseball game. But things turn into a fiasco right before the matchup, when Sally bonds with a little flower on the pitcher’s mound and vows to protect it at all costs.
Watch here
Premiered: April 15, 2022
The Sky is Everywhere
Lennie is a teen musical prodigy grieving the death of her sister when she finds herself caught between a new guy at school and her sister’s devastated boyfriend. Through her vivid imagination and conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss.
Watch here
Premiered: February 11, 2022
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Denzel Washington and Farnces McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation–a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
Watch here
Premiered: January 14, 2022
Swan Song
In the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate in this thought-provoking exploration of love, loss, and sacrifice.
Watch here
Premiered: December 17, 2021
Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne
After finding out her grandmother wont’ be visiting for Christmas, Lucy decides to cheer herself up by throwing the ultimate New Year’s Eve party. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown tries to fulfill one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.
Watch here
Premiered: December 10, 2021
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues
The Queen of Christmas returns with a blast of holiday cheer in this special. Mariah performs her enchanting original song “Fall in Love at Christmas” with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, chats with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and signs off with a festive classic.
Watch here
Premiered: December 3, 2021
‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas
In this true-life twist on a holiday fable, Jeremy Morris brings a whole new meaning to Christmas spirit when his extravagant seasonal display sparks a dispute with his neighbors that lands them all in court.
Watch here
Premiered: November 26, 2021
Finch
Tom Hanks if Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family—his beloved dog and a newly created robot—in a dangerous and ravaged world.
Watch here
Premiered: November 5, 2021
The Velvet Underground
Experience the iconic rock band’s legacy in the first major documentary to tell their story. Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage.
Watch here
Premiered: October 15, 2021
Come From Away
Filmed live on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical tells the remarkable true story of 38 flights grounded in a small Canadian town on September 11, 2001. As the locals host these “come from aways,” they come together and find hope.
Watch here
Premiered: September 10, 2021
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Experience the events of September 11, 2001 through the eyes of President Bush and his closest advisors as they personally detail the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.
Watch here
Premiered: September 1, 2021
CODA
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between family obligations and her dreams.
Watch here
Premiered: August 13, 2021
Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
Lupita Nyong’o narrates a documentary about Peanuts and its creator, Charles M. Schulz. Famous fans—including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith, and Al Roker—share its influence on them, and a new animated story finds Charlie Brown on a quest.
Watch here
Premiered: June 25, 2021
Fathom
Two biologists set out on an undertaking as colossal as their subjects—deciphering the complex communication of whales. Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland journey to opposite hemispheres to uncover a culture eons older than our own.
Watch here
Premiered: June 25, 2021
The Year the Earth Changed
Narrated by David Attenborough, this documentary special highlights the way nature has started to recover during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch here
Premiered: April 16, 2021
Cherry
A young Ohio man takes a wild journey through love, military service, PTSD, drug addiction, and crime.
Watch here
Premiered: March 12, 2021
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
A documentary that tells of the meteoric rise of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.
Watch here
Premiered: Feb. 26, 2021
Palmer
Former high-school football star Eddie Palmer gets out of jail and tries to put his life together, and finds himself taking care of a unique young 7-year old kid.
Watch here
Premiered: Jan. 29, 2021
Wolfwalkers
An animated film in which a young apprentice hunter journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, she befriends a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.
Watch here
Premiered: Dec. 11, 2020
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Mariah Carey talks to a big list of celebs as she moves from one musical number to the next.
Watch here
Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
A documentary about the study and cultural impact of meteorites and deep impacts sites.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020
On the Rocks
Laura thinks she’s happily married, but when her husband starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to her father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation.
Watch here
Premiered: Oct. 23, 2020
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You
Behind the scenes of the recording of Springsteen’s latest album “Letter To You.”
Watch here
Premiered: Oct. 23, 2020
Boys State
A documentary film that dives into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government.
Watch here
Premiered: Aug. 14, 2020
Greyhound
Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who is tasked with protecting a convoy of ships across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.
Watch here
Premiered: July 10, 2020
Dads
A documentary film celebrating fatherhood featuring testimonials of Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.
Watch here
Premiered: June 19, 2020
Beastie Boys Story
A live documentary retrospective of the Beastie Boys, as told by Michael Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock).
Watch here
Premiered: April 24, 2020
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
An animated short family film where a seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the world from his parents and the Museum of Everything.
Watch here
Premiered: April 17, 2020
The Banker
Businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans buy homes. They train a working-class white man to pose as the face of their real estate and banking empire.
Watch here
Premiered: March 20, 2020
Hala
Hala Masood is a seventeen year old Pakistani American Muslim girl struggling with the clash of her family’s values versus her desires.
Watch here
Premiered: Dec. 6, 2019
The Elephant Queen
Follow elephant matriarch Athena as she leads her family across the African landscape in search of water during a drought.
Watch here
Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019
