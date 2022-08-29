Apple trademark filing points to a new ‘Reality’ ahead of iPhone 14 event

With all eyes on the iPhone and Apple Watch in the lead up to the Far Out event on September 7, Apple may already be looking ahead to the next big announcement. New trademark filings suggest Apple is preparing several new AR-VR products related to its rumored AR-VR headset.

The files for Reality One, Reality Pro and Reality Processor were discovered by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. The applications were made by a company called Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, a strategy Apple often uses to keep their plans private.

Previous rumors have involved a realityOS operating system, so these filings continue. It is not clear which products these trademarks refer to, but the names correspond to low-end and high-end headsets, as well as a new chip. The Reality Processor referenced will presumably come to market as an R1 chip, in keeping with the nomenclature Apple uses for its chips.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is rumored to have a pair of 8K displays and a processor as powerful as the M1 or M2 chips in the MacBook. It is expected to have a strong focus on games and media consumption, with reports saying Apple is looking for “Hollywood” directors on board.

There have been few rumors indicating that the new headset will arrive on September 7, but it will most likely arrive soon. Most rumors have linked the new device to a 2023 release, although it could be a very expensive debut designed to spark developer interest in the project. Reports have suggested the device could cost as much as $3,000.