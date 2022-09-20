Apple to release iOS 16 update next week to fix camera and paste bugs

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is preparing an update to iOS 16 that should fix some of the earliest reported bugs with the just-released iPhone 14 Pro and iOS 16.

In particular, an unusual bug with the way optical image stabilization is handled on the iPhone 14 Pro causes the camera to vibrate violently and even produce a consistent mechanical clicking sound, with third-party apps such as Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok. The effect seems to be sporadic – it didn’t affect our employees’ iPhone 14 Pros – but videos of the effect are already all over social media.

Even for those who haven’t upgraded to a new iPhone, iOS 16 presents an annoying bug where the copy/paste dialog box appears much more often than intended. Again, this seems to be a sporadic bug, but it’s not the intended behavior.

The WSJ reports that both bugs should be fixed in an update coming next week (the week of September 26), although we don’t have an exact date and time yet. It is possible that other less obvious or widespread bugs will be fixed in the same update. The iPhone 14 models received an iOS 16 update with version number 16.0.1 right out of the box, so this new update will likely be 16.0.2.

Suffice it to say, our advice for updating to iOS 16 remains: if you haven’t updated yet, it’s not a bad idea to wait a week or two for the most common bugs to be fixed.