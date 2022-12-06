Apple to allow Mac and iPhone owners in Europe to repair their own devices

Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program to Europe, including the UK.

Available only in the US so far (as of April 2022), the Self Service Repair program allows owners of Apple Macs and iPhones to order relevant parts to repair their device themselves (plus instructions and necessary tools to get the job done). clear).

As The protector (opens in new tab) reports, Apple is now offering this scheme in the following European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

However, you cannot repair any device and only certain iPhone and Mac models (modern devices as of 2020) are eligible for a self-repair job.

That includes iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models (and the iPhone SE 3) plus the MacBook Air M1 (2020), MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020), and MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch (2021).

Analysis: DIY Mac or iPhone repairs are definitely not for everyone

While that’s a limited selection of devices open to the scheme, it’s the same as in the US, so European citizens are getting the exact same offer, only they’ve had to wait longer to take advantage of it.

The schedule also includes other helpful details, such as renting a toolbox to make a repair, rather than buying the tools (some of which are pricey). And it’s obviously good to see this capability expanding beyond the borders of the United States (although it was promised to arrive elsewhere in late 2022, so Apple has cut it pretty well for delivery in that regard).

What’s also worth noting is that you shouldn’t take repairing your own Mac or iPhone lightly. While full instructions are provided along with parts and tools as mentioned, only those comfortable with, say, building their own PC from scratch should (at the very least) even think about cracking open a MacBook to get the guts tinker. For owners who are a little less in the know, this can be a dangerous route that leads to things getting worse, not better.

Realistically, for most people, self-repair is not the best option, and they should use the normal channels to resolve Mac or iPhone issues (letting Apple do it, or an authorized service provider for repairs).