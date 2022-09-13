Apple to add ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature to iOS 16 that will decrease iPhone’s carbon footprint

<!–

Apple plans to release an update to iOS 16 later this year that will optimize iPhone charging times for when the power grid uses cleaner energy sources.

Also known as “Clean Energy Charging,” this feature aims to reduce the iPhone’s carbon footprint, Apple said.

It will initially only be available to users in the US, but could be rolled out elsewhere at a later date.

The new feature comes amid fears that the war in Ukraine could affect power grid capacity this winter as Russia withholds gas supplies.

iOS 16: KEY FEATURES – Personalized lock screen – Ability to edit and delete messages in the Messages app – Schedule emails – Live text updated with video – Visual Lookup – Lock Mode – Apple Pay Later – Next generation CarPlay

Apple revealed the Clean Energy Charging feature in the footnotes of a press release announcing the availability of its iOS 16 operating system.

iOS 16 brings a host of new features, including a redesigned lock screen and the ability to edit and “send” messages.

However, some features didn’t make it to the initial release of iOS 16, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library, which allows up to six users to contribute to a single iCloud library.

iCloud Shared Photo Library was first announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June and would be part of the first iOS 16 release on September 12.

A few days before the launch, Apple quietly added a note to its website revealing that the feature would be delayed until “later this year.”

In contrast, the Clean Energy Charging feature, which is expected to be released later this year as part of the same iOS 16 update, has not been previously announced by Apple.

The company didn’t disclose any details about how the feature would work in its press release, other than that it would “reduce the iPhone’s carbon footprint by optimizing charging times for when the power grid uses cleaner energy sources.”

This may mean moving iPhone charging to a time when the power grid is less constrained and more clean energy capacity is available.

Undo a message in iOS 16 1. In the Messages app, open the chat with the sent message you don’t want to send anymore 2. Long press the sent message you want to correct 3. Tap Unsend in the popover menu 4. The message disappears and is replaced by the text ‘You did not send a message’

The news comes amid fears that millions of Britons could be asked to limit their energy consumption this winter to avoid power outages by avoiding gas and electricity at peak times and turning off the lights on days when the wind isn’t blowing.

Kathryn Porter, of consultancy Watt-Logic, said it is possible that households may be asked not to use energy-hungry appliances during peak times or to have their dinner at a different time.

In the US, due to the global energy crisis, tens of millions of people have been asked not to use washing machines, dishwashers and ovens between 2pm and 8pm. Charging cars before 9 p.m. is also not recommended.

Outside the home, in Germany, street lights will be dimmed, traffic lights turned off at quieter intersections, hot water and central heating in public buildings turned off, and monuments will no longer be lit at night.

Ms Porter has said it is ‘very possible’ that the UK sees plans for energy rationing, despite Liz Truss excluding it.

She told BBC’s World at One: ‘Unfortunately, every winter the risk of blackouts increases as we have replaced thermal and nuclear generation with intermittent renewables. This makes us vulnerable in times when the wind yield is low.

“We’ve had pretty low wind production in July and August… Demand is much higher in winter, so if we have those weather conditions in winter, our system gets really tight and that increases the risk of blackouts.”

With similar schemes in California and Texas, Ms. Porter expects authorities to be able to ask consumers to reduce their electricity consumption during peak hours, although all of these schemes are not legally enforced in the US.

“It’s possible we’ll see something similar here this winter,” she said, adding: “I think it would be more of a call or request for people to eat earlier or later, or to use large appliances. such as washing machines during peak hours. hour. I think it would be voluntary rather than mandatory’.