Apple sued by former patent lawyer for discrimination and harassment

By Malathi Nayak | Bloomberg

A former patent attorney for Apple Inc. says the iPhone maker illegally fired her after she complained of being abused, including receiving death threats, by a male colleague with whom she was romantically involved.

Jayna Richardson Whitt sued Apple in California alleging the company retaliated against her after it became aware of her “domestic abuse victim status” by denying her opportunities for higher-level positions and thwarting her career growth. She is seeking unspecified compensation for financial loss and emotional distress.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Whitt has worked at Apple since 2006, during which time she says she rose to roles as director of intellectual property transactions, but also faced discrimination. A white supervisor “favored white males and subjected minority, female, and disabled employees to discriminatory treatment,” she claims in the complaint filed December 20 in San Mateo, California, state court.

Discrimination was evident in personnel decisions, mentoring, assignments and invitations to meetings, the patent attorney, who identified herself as a single mother of Asian descent, said in her complaint.

Apple denied Whitt’s request to help protect her digital accounts after her abuser breached her iPhone, according to the complaint.

The company shelled out more than $630,000 to protect CEO Tim Cook in 2021 from a woman who was harassing him, Whitt said in his complaint. But despite sharing a video of the white colleague of her pointing a gun to his head and sharing evidence of “death threats and terror,” Apple left her “helpless,” he said.

