Apple set to launch new 27-inch display early next year

Apple will launch a new external display in the first three months of 2023, according to an analyst with a proven track record of accurate prediction.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants tweeted to super followers on Thursday (via MacRumors) that Apple had once again “pushed” the launch of the product that he had previously claimed would launch at WWDC in June 2022 and then again in October 2022. The launch will now take place in Q1 2023, Young said.

There are different definitions of Q1 (Apple’s last fiscal Q1 ran from September 26 to January 1), but MacRumors sees this as a first calendar quarter 2023, which means sometime in January, February or March. Apple doesn’t usually launch much in the first two months of the year, so a March reveal seems like the most likely outcome – unless it’s pushed back again.

The screen is believed to be a 5K 27-inch model based on mini-LED. It will support Apple’s ProMotion technology, which dynamically adjusts the refresh rate depending on context and can go as high as 120Hz.

Price-wise, expect something similar Apple Studio screen, which currently starts at $1,599. The new display will not replace the larger and far more expensive 6K Pro Display XDR.

