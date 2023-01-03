Apple sees value slip back below $2 trillion as shares tumble 3.8%

Apple’s value dipped back below $2 trillion last night as shares continued on a downward spiral.

Shares of the iPhone maker fell 3.8 percent in a disappointing start to the year.

The drop is in stark contrast to the first day of trading in 2022, when Apple became the first company to hit a market value of $3 trillion.

The latest drop in share price came after analysts slashed estimates due to widespread disruption at Apple’s Chinese hub in Zhengzhou over the Christmas period due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Apple’s share rating from ‘outperform’ to ‘neutral’ and cut its $40 price target to $180.

The broker estimates the tech giant will ship 21 million fewer iPhones this year than the previously projected 245 million models.

Although Apple shares have fallen more than 30 percent in the past year, it has fared better than its Silicon Valley neighbors.

Shares of Meta, which owns Amazon and Facebook, have plunged 50% and 63% respectively since the start of last year, as the sell-off hits the tech-heavy Nasdaq.