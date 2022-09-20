Apple says it will release a fix next week for iPhone 14 Pro glitch that causes the camera to shake

The long-awaited iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max finally went on sale on Friday, with fans around the world eagerly queuing outside Apple Stores to be among the first to get their hands on the new device.

But some early adopters are already reporting a bizarre issue — the rear camera’s main lens physically shakes and rattles when taking photos or videos in some third-party apps, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

Apple has now confirmed in a statement that they are working on a fix for the bug and will release a software update next week to fix the problem.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is or what the underlying cause is, as the problem doesn’t appear to affect the iPhone’s built-in Camera app.

But several concerned iPhone 14 Pro users have taken to Reddit and Twitter to describe their experiences and share videos showing the issue.

A handful of videos showing the problem have been shared to social media, including this one from TikTok user Damian Munoz. The videos show the user opening the camera function in a third-party app on the iPhone 14 Pro and seeing a blurry image on the screen as the main lens of the device vibrates uncontrollably and makes a rattling sound

HOW MUCH IS THE IPHONE 14 SERIES? iPhone 14 – £849 iPhone 14 Plus – £949 iPhone 14 Pro – £1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max – £1,199

“So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably every time I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram,” wrote one Reddit user. ‘However, I don’t run into any problems when using the regular camera app.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and occasionally get ois camera shake (by shake I mean I can see and hear it shake) in Snapchat, anyone else experiencing this?’

“My iPhone 14 Pro just arrived and when I opened Snapchat the camera was shaking a lot and making a rather strange mechanical sound,” wrote another.

A handful of videos showing the problem have been shared to social media, including this one from YouTuber Luke Miani and another by TikTok user Damian Munoz.

Miani said the incident resulted in the lens on his iPhone being unable to focus properly on subsequent use, even in the iPhone’s default camera app. He took the device to an Apple Store and was able to exchange it for a new one.

Some users have suggested that it could be due to a software bug affecting the device’s optical image stabilization.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported yesterday: ‘Apple has identified a fix for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera shake issue, and a software update will be released next week.’

The announcement comes as a relief to those who spent more than a dollar for the latest device, as it suggests that it is a software issue rather than hardware.

One user said that restarting the phone and then opening the default camera app before opening Snapchat temporarily fixed the problem.

However, if iPhone 14 Pro owners are concerned about potential damage to the rear camera system, they should avoid opening the camera in apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram until the matter is resolved.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced four variants of the iPhone 14 at the company’s ‘Far Out’ launch event on September 7.

These were the standard iPhone 14 model, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new models boast a number of flashy features including improved camera technology, ‘Always On’ display and satellite connectivity (currently only available in the US).

The standard model retails for £849 and comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus costs £949 and has a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen and costs £1,099, while the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen and costs £1,199.

The Pro models are more expensive, largely because they have more advanced cameras and a sophisticated pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen, called the ‘Dynamic Island’.