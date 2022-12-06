Apple rolls out self-repair service to the UK – letting customers fix their device at home

Apple has rolled out its self-repair service to the UK and seven other European countries, allowing users to repair their own devices at home.

The tech giant’s Self Service Repair program ships replacement parts and tools to people’s homes for a fee so they can fix their broken iPhones and Mac computers.

Launched last year, it marks a turning point for the “right to repair” movement, which has long pushed tech giants to make devices easier to repair and help reduce e-waste.

However, Apple has said that “any damage caused by the customer during a repair is not covered by Apple’s product warranty.”

Apple’s Self Service Repair program allows customers to make repairs to their own iPhones and Mac computers

Self Service Repair has already launched in the US, but is now available in eight European countries: UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

How does Self Service Repair work? Customers buy parts and tools from an online store with more than 200 “Original Apple” parts and tools to choose from. This means they are used at Apple’s Genius bar and authorized dealers certified to repair iPhones and Macs. A repair manual will also be sent to help customers repair the broken parts. Currently, Self Service Repair is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, as well as Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

Currently, Self Service Repair is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, as well as Mac notebooks with Apple silicon chips.

Customers can perform repairs ranging from replacing a broken screen to installing a new battery.

“We believe that the best technology for our customers and for the planet is sustainable technology. That’s why we design our products to last and rarely need maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

Currently, Apple customers can send their Apple devices to the company or take them to an Apple Store for repair, although many basic repairs, such as cracked screens and battery replacements, are not free.

There are also already more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) – Apple-approved companies that provide support and repair services for the company’s products.

As an alternative to these options, the Self service repair shop provides access to over 200 spare parts and tools that can be ordered for a fee, as well as repair manuals that can be viewed free of charge.

There’s also a toolbox that can be rented for a week for $49 (£40) and returnable, aimed at those who don’t want to buy tools just to make a single repair.

The Self Service Repair store provides access to over 200 spare parts and tools that can be ordered for a fee, as well as repair manuals

The Self Service Repair store provides access to over 200 individual parts and tools that can be ordered for a fee, as well as repair manuals that can be viewed for free

Self-service repair; Availability – U.S – UK – Belgium – France – Germany – Italy – Poland – Spain – Sweden

Customers can return replaced parts to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and in some cases receive a credit on their purchase.

However, Apple said the program is only suitable for “customers who are experienced in the complexities of repairing electronic devices.”

It means that those who lack understanding or lack confidence in their ability to find a solution are better off taking their device to a professional.

The New York Times has already tried Self Service Repair with an iPhone 12 – but the attempt to replace the battery ended in disaster and a broken phone.

According to the paper, it cost $96 (£78) to get a new iPhone battery through the service, as well as $49 (£40) for the tool rental kit.

Apple admits that for the “vast majority of customers,” the “safest and most reliable repair” is done through an Apple Store, an AASP, or an independent repair service.

“Repairing modern electronic devices that are complex, highly integrated and miniaturized is not easy – and these technicians have the expertise, training, parts and tools to properly perform the repair,” the company said.

Apple on Wednesday announced its new Self Service Repair program that allows customers to make repairs to their own iPhones and Mac computers. Starting early next year, the tech giant will ship “original Apple” parts and tools, the same ones used in the Genius Bar, to people’s homes to fix their broken devices

It also said home repairs require a “system setup,” a software tool that completes the repair “and ensures a genuine Apple part is installed” — but even this could get the customer into trouble, the New York Times found .

Nathan Proctor, an attorney for the right to repair in the US, said earlier this year that “there are still too many hoops to jump through” for customers to fix their phones.

“We’re thrilled that Apple has access to service guides for the public for the first time in decades,” Proctor said after Self Service Repair was brought to the US.

It’s clear, however, that Apple is going the extra mile to require each component to be coded to a specific phone, then requiring a connection to Apple to verify the component before it gains full functionality.

“No product should be thrown on the scrap heap, wasting money and contributing to our toxic electronic waste problem because the manufacturer doesn’t properly support repair.”

According to green campaigners, major tech companies, including Apple, Samsung and Huawei, have deliberately made their devices difficult to repair.

This has led to a mountain of electronic and electrical waste, wasting resources and damaging the environment.