Apple reveals security vulnerabilities affecting iPhones and iPads

Apple users were urged today to update their devices after the company revealed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could allow attackers to take full control of these devices.

The US company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited” and released two security reports on the issue on Wednesday, but they have only now received more widespread attention.

Security experts told users to update the affected devices – the iPhone 6S and later models; and several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pros, the iPad Mini 4 and later, and the iPad Air 2 and later.

Mac computers on MacOS Monterey and the iPod Touch 7th generation are also affected. The two problems were found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, and the Kernel, the core of the operating system.

In an update on its support page, Apple said one of the flaws means a malicious application “could potentially run arbitrary code with kernel privileges” — which has been described as full access to the device.

Andy Norton, chief cyber risk officer at Armis, told MailOnline today: “Obviously this has far-reaching implications. Apple products have become a mainstay of everyday life, facial recognition, banking apps, health data.

“Virtually everything we hold dear is on our Apple products. Historically, many people have not updated their Apple products for fear of shortening the life of their devices. That behavior has to change now.’

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch 7 in Cupertino, California, last September

Apple released two security reports on the issue on Wednesday and they have now received more attention

The two vulnerabilities that have now been fixed by Apple in iOS 15.6.1 are a vulnerability in the iPhone kernel and the flaw in WebKit

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means that a hacker could gain “full administrative access” to the device, allowing intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and then run software in their name.

Jake Moore, Dorset-based global cybersecurity advisor at ESET Internet Security, today explained to MailOnline how the vulnerabilities could allow hackers to take full control of devices.

Key Details: What Is The Apple Update And What Devices Does It Affect? What is the update for? Which devices are affected? iPhone (6s and above)

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air (2 and up)

iPad (5th generation and later)

iPad Mini (4 and up)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

Mac computers (on MacOS Monterey) Where are the problems found? WebKit (browser engine that enables Safari)

Kernel (core of the operating system) What were the vulnerabilities called? WebKit – ‘CVE-2022-32893’

Kernel – ‘CVE-2022-32894’

He said: “If exploited, attackers can see your location, read messages, view contact lists, and possibly even access the microphone and camera — all things you don’t want there.”

The technicalities of the two issues now fixed by Apple in iOS 15.6.1 are the kernel vulnerability tracked as ‘CVE-2022-32894’ and the WebKit bug tracked as ‘CVE-2022- 32893’.

Rachel Tobac, chief executive of SocialProof Security, said those who should be most aware of updating their software to protect against the “zero-day” problems are activists who could be targeted by nation-states.

Security researcher Sean Wright told Forbes that iOS 15.6.1 is a major update. He said it is possible that the two issues could be “linked together so that remote attackers can gain full access to victims’ devices.”

Apple did not say in its reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered, and security researcher Will Strafach said he had not seen any technical analysis of the vulnerabilities it has now patched.

The company has previously acknowledged similar serious flaws and, in what Mr Strafach estimated at perhaps a dozen cases, noted that it was aware of reports that such vulnerabilities had been exploited.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the Silicon Valley-based company said. Apple won’t say if it has details on how much the issue has been exploited.

The warning comes ahead of the impending release of the iPhone 14, with Apple set to unveil its new product next month. A launch date has not yet been confirmed, but September 7 has been suggested by Bloomberg.

Apple has not yet commented on the vulnerabilities beyond the security update released on Wednesday.

This is the screen you need to go to on an iPhone to download the required update to iOS 15.6.1