Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with iPhone 14, Mailjack fixes ahead of iOS 16.1

Apple on Monday released a small iOS 16.0.3 update that was supposed to be the last before iOS 16.1 arrives later this month. The update includes several iPhone 14 fixes as well as the Mailjack bug.

According to the release notes, most of the fixes apply to Apple’s latest phones and include “bug fixes and important security updates.” Among the changes is an overdue fix to a slow-launching Camera app, which has been a problem since the new phones launched on September 16. These are the iPhone 14 specific fixes included in the update:

Incoming calls and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume may occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

The camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The only security fix listed in the update is for the Mailjack bug that causes an endless loop of crashes when you open a message from a malformed account.

To update to iOS 16.0.3, open the Settings app on your iPhone, open General also Security update. Then tap on Download and install and wait for the update to complete.