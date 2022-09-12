Apple releases iOS 15.7 for anyone unsure of taking the iOS 16 leap

Now that iOS 16 has been released, you might think iOS 15 will be ignored. Not yet! For starters, iPadOS 16 won’t be released until later this year (probably in October). Second, you may not want to update to iOS 16 right away — it’s reasonable to wait a week or two to see if there are any significant issues that need a quick patch. For most everyday users who aren’t jumping on the latest update yet, that’s our advice.

For those who will stay on iOS 15 for a while, and for iPad users, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 15.7 with some of the important security updates in iOS 16. So even if you don’t want to upgrade yet, you should get this update on your iPhone. or iPad safe.

Apple has a page detailing the security content of this update. All told, there are eleven privacy and security updates in this patch, some of which are really important: three very important kernel bugs to address (the kernel is the core of the operating system), two critical Webkit vulnerabilities that could lead to arbitrary code execution, and important privacy updates for various applications like Maps, Contacts, Shortcuts, Safari.

So if you’re not jumping on the iOS 16 bandwagon just yet, make sure to grab this iOS 15.7 or iPadOS 15.7 update right away. You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app and pressing . to click Generalthen Software update. You should see the iOS 15.7 update as well as an option to upgrade to iOS 16.