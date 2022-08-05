WhatsNew2Day
Apple pushes a new Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 to fix audio issues

Tech
Apple has released Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 (19F80), a display firmware update that addresses audio issues commonly reported by owners. Initially, Apple recommended turning off the display to fix the problem: a process that involves turning off the display, unplugging everything in the ports, and unplugging the power cord for at least 10 seconds. This update will presumably alleviate the need for such workarounds.

While the Studio Display has an expansive six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers and support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, users experienced choppy audio that would cut out. MacRumors had received an Apple service memo stating that the problem was not hardware-related; the Studio Display runs on iOS.

How to install the Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 (19F80)

  • Time to complete: 20 minutes
  • Tools needed: Internet connection
  • Required materials: macOS Monterey 12.3 (requires reboot)
  • Cost: Free
1.

Software update

macos software update

The system preference for software update.

Foundry

Go to System Preferences and open Software update.

2.

Available update(s)

Studio Display Update 15.5

The Studio Display Firmware Update will appear if it is available.

Foundry

The Mac will check Apple’s servers for the update. If it is available, it will show as “Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5”. You can click on the More information link to view the release notes.

You may also see other macOS updates here and install them at the same time.

3.

Download the update

Download Studio Display Firmware Update

The download will take a few minutes.

Foundry

Click on the Update now to download the update. When viewing the release notes, click Install now. You will see a download progress bar.

4.

Reboot to install

Restart Studio Playback

Your Mac must be restarted to complete the installation.

Foundry

When the download is complete, a notification will appear in the top right corner letting you know that the Mac will reboot to complete the installation. You can let the timer expire or press the Restarting button at the bottom right of the notification.

5.

Installation

Studio Display Edge
Apple pushes a new Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 to fix audio issues 6

Willis Lai/Foundry

When your Mac restarts, the Apple logo will appear with a progress bar below it, and it will say, “The screen may turn off for a few minutes during the firmware update. Do not disconnect the power from your Apple Studio Display.”

When the installation is complete, the Mac will complete the boot process and you will be able to use your Mac — and hopefully play audio without any hiccups.

