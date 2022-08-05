Apple pushes a new Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 to fix audio issues

Apple has released Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 (19F80), a display firmware update that addresses audio issues commonly reported by owners. Initially, Apple recommended turning off the display to fix the problem: a process that involves turning off the display, unplugging everything in the ports, and unplugging the power cord for at least 10 seconds. This update will presumably alleviate the need for such workarounds.

While the Studio Display has an expansive six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers and support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, users experienced choppy audio that would cut out. MacRumors had received an Apple service memo stating that the problem was not hardware-related; the Studio Display runs on iOS.