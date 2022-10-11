Apple picks up Skydance’s The Gorge starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy

One of the hotter projects being shopped around Hollywood – Skydance’s The Gorge – has found a home at Apple.

Apple has signed up to distribute The Gorge — starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy — according to a report from Deadline.

Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone) will direct the film from a screenplay by Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War), with Teller also serving as executive producer.

Dean sold his screenplay to spec to Skydance last year, though the project got some really serious attention this summer when Teller was eyeing the project as a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick.

Director Derrickson was attached but reportedly had his eye on other projects, but when Teller came on board, Derrickson decided to direct and Skydance put it on the fast track.

Taylor-Joy recently signed, and Apple shut down distribution shortly after, which isn’t surprising given Apple has a first-look deal with Skydance.

No plot details were given for The Gorge, although it has been described as “an exciting, genre-bending love story.”

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance co-produce with Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark of Crooked Highway.

Screenwriter Zach Dean will also co-produce the project with Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman.

Taylor-Joy has already had a busy year, with the release of her films The Northman and last weekend Amsterdam, with The Menu debuting on November 18.

She also lends her voice to Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie next year, with Chris Pratt speaking Mario.

The actress is currently filming Furiosa, playing the title character in a 2015 prequel/origin story to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Teller is from the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, currently the highest-grossing film with $714.8 million domestically and $1,479 billion worldwide.

He also starred in Netflix’s Spiderhead and the Paramount Plus miniseries The Offer earlier this year.

The actor plays Gilbert in The Ark and the Aardvark and he also has The Fence and Not Without Hope in pre-production.

