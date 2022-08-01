Apple Pay may finally work outside of Safari in iOS 16

Apple Pay is one of the easiest and safest ways to buy something online, but there’s one problem: it only works with Safari. In iOS 16, it looks like that’s finally about to change.

Macrumors employee Steve Moser found that in the most recent beta version of iOS 16, Check Out with Apple Pay buttons appeared on Apple.com and other sites that support the service. In iOS 15, shoppers will only see generic Check Out buttons. The change is believed to apply to all websites that support Apple Pay in Safari.

On the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third-party browser. On iOS 15, Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

The change has not come for the macOS Ventura beta. On the Mac, browsers are allowed to use engines other than WebKit, so Apple Pay support would require bigger changes. On the Mac, most third-party browsers use Google’s Chromium engine.

Some users on Reddit have also spotted support for Apple Pay in Firefox (via The Verge), so it seems all browsers have the option to include Apple Pay support on iOS and iPadOS in iOS 16. It’s not clear when Apple made the change or if it will be implemented in the final release.

iOS 16, users on browsers other than Safari will see Check Out with Apple Pay links. IDG

Apple is under increasing pressure from the government and other regulatory agencies to relax restrictions on third-party apps and device interoperability. Apple’s Sign In with Apple service already works with other browsers on iPads, iPhones, and Macs. See: Apple sued for blocking Apple Pay rivals on iPhone and Apple could be forced to support Google Pay and Samsung Pay.