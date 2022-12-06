Apple Music’s latest feature is arriving just in time for your holiday karaoke parties

Apple on Tuesday announced a new Apple Music feature called Sing that allows music lovers around the world to sing along to their favorite songs. Apple Music Sing will be available later this month, although it’s not clear if the feature requires iOS 16.2, which will also be released this month.

Apple Music Sing can display the lyrics of a song and also offers different lyrics views. The lyrics are animated and “dance to the beat of the vocals” to help singers keep the beat. Backing vocals are animated separately from the lead vocals, and there’s also a duet view where songs with multiple singers have lyrics that appear on either side of the screen.

Another important feature is the ability to adjust the vocal level of the song. So if you’re singing along and want to turn down the vocals in the recording, you can do so using a vocal level adjustment slider on your device.

To coincide with the launch of Apple Music Sing, Apple Music will offer 50 special companion playlists featuring “epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have compelled people around the world to sing.”

Apple

Apple Music Sing will be available to Apple Music subscribers on iPhone, iPad, and the “new” Apple TV 4K. Apple’s announcement makes no mention of Apple Music on the Mac, and the specific mention of the new Apple TV 4K implies that older versions of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD are not compatible. We’ve reached out to Apple for clarification and will update this article with that information as soon as possible.