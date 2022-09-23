Apple Music will be the new official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, replacing Pepsi

The NFL announced that Apple Music will be the new official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show early Friday.

Apple Music will replace Pepsi, which had sponsored the show for ten seasons. Pepsi has reportedly turned down the chance to extend their sponsorship.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL.

‘We couldn’t think of a more fitting partner for the world’s most watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.’

Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser said: “Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited for Apple Music to be part of music and football’s biggest stage.”

“We look forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The league says more than 120 million viewers tuned in to watch the recent Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. That show also earned three Creative Emmy Awards.

Pepsi had sponsored the halftime show for ten seasons, beginning with Super Bowl XLVII, where Beyoncé performed. They took over from Bridgestone, which had sponsored the show between 2008 and 2012, covering Super Bowl XLII through XLVI.

Headliners from Pepsi-sponsored performances included Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and The Weeknd.

Two shows sponsored by Pepsi had set ratings records. This past Super Bowl show broke a record previously held by Katy Perry for the most-watched halftime show on a network broadcast. In addition, the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez set the record for most YouTube views of a halftime show with 245 million views.