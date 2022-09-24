Apple Music sponsors Super Bowl halftime show amid push in sports

If you use crash detection on the iPhone 14, invest in a really good phone holder.

Motorcycle owner Douglas Sonders has a cautionary tale in jalopnik today about the iPhone 14’s new crash-detection feature. He was driving his LiveWire One motorcycle on the West Side Highway at approximately 100 miles per hour when he hit a bump that caused his iPhone 14 Pro Max to fly off the handlebar mount. Shortly after, his girlfriend and parents received text messages that he had been in a terrible accident, which caused panic for several hours. The phone even called the police, all because it fell off the wheel. All thanks to crash detection.

Motorcycling is very dangerous, and the last thing anyone needs is to think that their loved one had a terrible accident when they didn’t. This is clearly an edge case, but I wonder what other false positives we’ll see as more phones adopt this technology.