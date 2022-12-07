Apple Music feature lets you sing along to songs with backing vocals and real-time lyrics

Karaoke fans rejoice! Apple launches Apple Music Sing feature that lets you sing along to your favorite songs with backing vocals and real-time lyrics

Warm up your vocal cords as a new Karaoke feature is launching on Apple Music that lets you remove the original singer from your favorite songs.

Dubbed “Apple Music Sing,” the music streaming service also offers lyrics that animate to the beat of the original singer, helping users to live out their pop star dreams.

Don’t worry if performing solo isn’t your cup of tea, as the feature displays words sung separately by a backing vocalist or another singer.

Tens of millions of songs will be available for use with Apple Music Sing, rolling out to subscribers worldwide later this month.

Apple Music Sing lets you lower the original singer’s volume and provides separate, real-time lyrics for backing vocals and duets

APPLE MUSIC SING FEATURES Adjustable vocals: Users can change the volume of the original singer of a song. Real-time lyrics: Individual lyrics appear and change color in time with the original singer. Backing vocals: When a song contains a backing vocalist, their lines will animate independently of the main lyrics. Duet view: If a song has more than one singer, each of their lyrics will be displayed on different sides of the screen.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, said: “The Apple Music lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features of our service.

“We already know that our users around the world love to sing along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to develop this offering even further to enable even more engagement with music through song.”

When it rolls out, Apple Music Sing will be available on compatible iPhone and iPad models, as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

It comes with over 50 special playlists filled with the best sing-along songs, ready for your next karaoke night.

This feature allows users to adjust the volume of a song’s original vocalist, allowing them to go full solo or get a little support from professional pipes.

While Apple Music currently has the ability to display time-synchronized lyrics for certain songs, it doesn’t guide the user word by word.

Instead, Apple Music Sing displays lyrics that change color to indicate when it’s time to sing them, just like in a karaoke booth.

If a song has a backing vocalist, their lines will animate independently of the main lyric, making it easier to follow the different parts.

A ‘Duet View’ option will also be available for songs with multiple lead singers, with each singer’s lyrics appearing on different sides of the screen.

Only certain songs are compatible with Apple Music Sing and 9to5Mac says these could be the same tracks enabled with the ‘Spatial Audio’ surround sound feature.

This is provided by Dolby Atrmos and requires a song’s separate audio stems, which are also needed to tune the lead singer.

In June, it was announced that Spotify had begun testing its own karaoke mode that rates how well a user sings along to songs.

This feature allows users to sing along to songs and then get a score based on their vocal skills.

Karaoke mode has not been officially announced by the company, but several users have shared screenshots of the new feature on social media.

Users who already have access to the new karaoke feature claim that a ‘Sing’ button with a microphone icon appears in the top right corner of the lyrics panel.

Pressing the button mutes the original vocals but keeps the backing track playing, allowing users to show off their vocal skills.

Once the song is over, the user is given a percentage “accuracy score,” along with a motivational message such as “You’re on your way to fame!”

Users who already have access to the new karaoke feature claim that a ‘Sing’ button with a microphone icon appears in the top right corner of the lyrics panel