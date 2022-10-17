Apple may be planning a major Messages overhaul in iOS 17

Twitter leaker Majin Bubest known for leaking iPhone and iPad mini covers ahead of launches, has claimed that Apple is working on a “completely revamped” version of Messages to launch next year as part of iOS 17. That would be first redesign of Messages since iOS 7.

According to Bu, the redesign will accompany the release of Apple’s long-awaited AR headset. Previous rumors have said that the headset will focus on “communication” as one of its central tenets. The iPhone will almost certainly be a major component of Apple’s headset, and a redesigned Messages app would go a long way toward uniting that vision.

Bu says the Messages app will have a new home screen, but the rumored features go far beyond design changes. The leaker claims the app will have “chat rooms, video clips and new chat features in AR.”

Apple has consistently added new features to Messages over the past several years, including Business Chat, editing and deleting sent messages, shared content, stickers, pinned conversations, and inline replies, but it has stopped short of introducing major interface changes. While the changes here are pretty vague, it would represent a massive overhaul for one of the most important “lock-in” apps on the iPhone.

Messages has recently come under fire from Google for its lack of support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), but it’s questionable whether the redesign signals support for the standard popular on Android phones. When asked about RCS recently, Tim Cook bluntly said, “I don’t hear our users asking that we’re putting a lot of energy into it at this point.”