Apple M2 Max leaked benchmark gets us excited for MacBook Pros in 2023

Apple’s M2 Max chip, which will succeed the current M1 Max, has been spotted in leaked benchmarks giving us an idea of how much faster the next-gen variant might be.

As Wccftech (opens in a new window) According to reports, the Geekbench results were obtained by Benchleaks via Twitter. We should be cautious, as we are prone to being lipped.

Geekbench saw the M2 Max score 1,889 single-core points, while multi-core scored 14,586.

Comparing this to the M1 Max which is at 1,750 and 12,200, the M2 Max will be about 8% faster for single-core and 20% faster for multi-core.

Analysis: A tidy potential performance boost

The M2 Max makes it clear that multi-core performance has improved significantly, as this chip uses 12-cores instead of the 10-cores that the M1 Max runs. Multi-core tasks should be significantly easier with two additional cores.

Indeed, some folks might argue that they’d expect a little more from the next-gen chip than a 20% multi-core increase, but to us, this seems like a solid enough generational leap. Furthermore, remember this is still relatively early days for testing the M2 Max, and by the time the SoC is actually out there in Apple’s laptops, it’ll doubtless be a bit more honed performance-wise.

We shouldn’t get carried away with our expectations, though, either way, based on an early leaked benchmark. The M2 Max benchmark will need to be tested in a wider range of conditions before we can draw any conclusions.

When could that be? According to a trusted source, the new Apple laptops with M2 Max/M2 Pro chips are expected to be released in the first quarter.