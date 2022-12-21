Apple M1 Macs and Studio Display now benefit from DIY repairs

By Jacky
Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include more devices, opening it up to some M1-powered Macs and the Apple Studio Display.

The Self Service Repair program allows device owners to perform their own repairs, providing the relevant parts, instructions and tools to do so. However, you need to have a lot of confidence tinkering with gadgets to make these repairs in general.

