Apple M1 Macs and Studio Display now benefit from DIY repairs

Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include more devices, opening it up to some M1-powered Macs and the Apple Studio Display.

The Self Service Repair program allows device owners to perform their own repairs, providing the relevant parts, instructions and tools to do so. However, you need to have a lot of confidence tinkering with gadgets to make these repairs in general.

As Six colors (opens in new tab) seen (via The edge (opens in new tab)), users can now repair the iMac (M1), Mac mini (M1) and Mac Studio themselves, as well as the Apple Studio Display, in addition to the devices already included in the scheme (namely Macbooks and iPhones).

As you may recall, Apple recently expanded its self-repair program horizons to Europe (including the UK), to begin with, this was a US-only venture. Unfortunately, the new devices outlined above are not covered in Europe and only US citizens can currently benefit.

Analysis: Many more options (but some pricey repairs)

This is clearly a positive step forward in PCs for Apple, as previously only MacBooks were covered, as noted.

Presumably it will only be a matter of time before Apple expands coverage for these various Macs (and the display) to Europe. It took just over half a year for the self-healing program to arrive in Europe, so hopefully we can look forward to seeing this expansion go live in a shorter timeframe.

As we mentioned above, this is definitely aimed at owners of tech-savvy Apple devices, as some of the procedures will indeed be quite tricky even with full instructions and the right tools. (By the way, you can rent those tools, you don’t have to buy them). For many people, the most sensible route is to let Apple (or an authorized service provider) do the repair.

Some DIY repairs can also be pricey. As The Verge points out, if it’s the screen on your Studio Display that needs replacing, a new screen will cost nearly $970, though that will set you back $100 for the broken screen to be returned to Apple afterwards. Also worth noting is that it is apparently possible to replace a tilt-only stand with one that is tilt and height adjustable, or Studio Display’s repair manual describes the procedure for doing so anyway (or swapping one for a VESA mount or vice versa).