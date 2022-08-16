Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending

Apple has fired many of its contract-based recruiters after warning it would slow hiring and cut spending, according to a new report.

In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter said. Bloomberg on Monday.

The downsizing move was unusual for the most valuable company in the US, but follows steps by a slew of tech giants to cut costs in preparation for an economic slowdown, including Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla.

Last month, Apple reportedly warned staff about plans to slow staff growth and spending next year in some divisions.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Tuesday afternoon.

As of its latest annual report, the Cupertino, California-based company counted approximately 154,000 full-time equivalents.

It comes after several months of rumblings in the tech sector, which this year has seen a sharp drop in stock valuations amid higher interest rates.

In May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to lay off 10 percent of salaried staff because he had “a really bad feeling about the economy.”

Netflix, which has struggled with two consecutive quarters of net subscriber losses, cut its workforce by 150 in May and another 300 in June.

“While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we have made these adjustments so that our costs grow in line with our slower revenue growth,” the company said.

Oracle, the enterprise tech giant, said earlier this month it planned to cut “thousands” of jobs worldwide to achieve $1 billion in cost savings.

Google parent Alphabet also said last month it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.

“Like all companies, we are not immune to economic headwinds,” Alphabet said in a registration application.

Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned employees of Facebook mother Meta that the company plans to hire engineers by at least 30 percent this year.

Amazon is reportedly thinning the ranks of its hourly workers through attrition, and recently halted construction on six new office buildings in Bellevue and Nashville.

A spokesperson for the online retail giant emphasized that suspending and delaying construction will not affect Amazon’s hiring plans, and reiterated the company’s proposal to create 25,000 jobs in Bellevue and another 5,000 in Nashville.

“If I had to bet, I’d say this is one of the worst recessions we’ve seen in recent history,” Mark Zuckerberg told employees during a company-wide appeal in late June.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Monday that from September 5, all employees must be at their desks again at least three days a week.

The Silicon Valley company first announced in May 2021 that it would have staff in the office three days a week.

One of their senior leaders, Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning, announced he would retire as a result — arguing that forcing his team back to the office wasn’t the most productive solution for his team.

He was hired by Google 11 days later.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long pushed to get staff back to work and in a memo to staff obtained by The edgesaid Monday it was time.

“We are excited to move forward with the pilot and believe this revised framework will enhance our ability to work flexibly while preserving the personal collaboration that is so essential to our culture,” Cook wrote.