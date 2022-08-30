Apple issues second August Boot Camp update for Intel-based Macs

Apple has released an update to Boot Camp, which allows Intel-based Macs to run Windows. Version 6.1.19 of Boot Camp includes security updates and an update to the Precision Touchpad driver. The Precision Touchpad allows Windows users to use multi-touch gestures on a Mac’s trackpad.

To install the update, start Windows in Boot Camp and run the Apple Software Update app. The new drivers will then be installed.

The 6.1.19 update comes after Apple released Boot Camp 6.1.16 just over a week ago. Apple has included WiFi WPA3 support and a Bluetooth fix for a sleep/hibernation issue in that update.

Boot Camp is an important feature, but it doesn’t work with Macs that use Apple’s M-series processors, which may make some users hesitant to buy a new Mac. M Series Macs can run Windows through virtualization software, such as: parallelsbut it can only run Windows for ARM, and Microsoft doesn’t officially support Apple’s M-Series chips because it has an exclusivity deal with Qualcomm, which makes ARM-based PCs.