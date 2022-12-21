Apple is rumored to shelve the SE 4 in a major shakeup of the iPhone line

When the iPhone SE launched in 2020, it marked a triumphant return to “budget” iPhones, with a handset costing just $399 and a powerful processor and excellent camera. Rumors of the next update were even more exciting, with the adoption of an all-screen design ditching the home button once and for all.

Now it looks like that’s not going to happen. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a fantastic track record, Apple “will likely cancel or postpone the 2024 iPhone SE 4 mass production plan.” The phone was on track to release in spring 2024, following the same two-year cadence of the current iPhone SE.

My latest survey indicates that Apple is likely to cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower than expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g. SE 3, 13 mini and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Kuo blames the move on “lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones,” including the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as “ensuring that the SE 4’s full-screen design will lead to an increase in costs/selling prices.” The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have a new design that borrows heavily from the iPhone XR, eliminating the home button and possibly bringing in more modern features, including Face ID, an OLED display, more storage, and an improved camera.

We’ve heard for years that Apple’s cheaper iPhones don’t sell as well as the expensive Pro phones, but the SE line was assumed to be popular enough. However, Kuo’s report suggests that the SE isn’t a big seller, despite costing hundreds less than an iPhone 14. Assuming the report is true, it’s likely that Apple will keep the current iPhone SE around for a bit longer before the whole line is stopped.

The report adds that “reducing unnecessary new product development costs will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023.” Apple introduced a host of new products in 2022, including the Mac Studio, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the 10th generation iPad, with several more rumored to launch in 2023, with an AR headset leading the way.