Apple is quietly preparing for a future without the iPhone–or another big thing

Apple is on top of the world – and from this point of view, it’s hard to see how the company could be anything other than the market leader and tastemaker it has been in recent memory. I’m not suggesting that its decline and fall is imminent, but those who (like me) remember the dark days of the 1990s know that success is never guaranteed.

In any case, it is unlikely that a company as massive and dominant as Apple would simply disappear into the ether –poof. But as the company has grown and matured, its nature is undeniably changing.

These changes are not without precedent. Over the past few decades, there has been a pattern among dominant technology companies. Where once they could have ruled the world by producing that things that everyone should have – whether it’s a hardware product or a key piece of software – they seem to eventually evolve into a new form where they focus less on delivering a key product and more on what service they delivers.

Taking care of business

At the risk of digressing from ancient history, IBM was once the undisputed leader in the computer market. It might be hard to imagine, given the company’s current existence, but it employed an army of salesmen in suits and ties to sell the world’s largest companies on the idea of ​​computers.

IBM was once a giant in the PC business, but it changed to focus on business services. Sam Pak/Unsplash

From its earliest days, Apple saw itself as the antithesis of IBM, not bound by tradition or the buttoned-down corporate ideology, but instead as pirates and rebels, perhaps best summed up by the famous photo of co-founder Steve Jobs making a colorful gesture in front of one of ​​the buildings of the monolithic company.

At the time Apple started, IBM was the dominant force in the computer market, the one to beat. In short, it was everywhere. And yet it got beat, at least in that arena. But because the company had spent time developing over several decades, acquiring different companies and building a variety of businesses, its loss in the computer market did not end up being an existential crisis for the company; instead, it turned to focus on business services and has been successful to this day, although it is not the household name it once was.

Going to Microsoft

This brings us to Microsoft: another company that was once the biggest player in computing. Microsoft was of course very successful in the 1990s, the heyday of the Office productivity suite and the Windows operating system. And like IBM, it was Apple’s biggest enemy during the period when Mac and Windows were locked in a perpetual battle for the personal computer market.

But the company missed the boat on the mobile computing revolution and, again like IBM before it, has found itself changing tactics to focus more on services. These days, Microsoft is everyone’s best friend. Just in the past few weeks, the company has announced partnerships with Amazon (to allow sending Word documents to the new Kindle Scribe), Meta (bringing Teams and Microsoft 365 to the Quest VR devices), and even Apple (bringing Apple Music to the Xbox and iCloud Photos support for Microsoft devices).

It’s a fascinating development for a company that still controls important parts of our daily technology experience, from consumer apps like Word and Excel to underlying technologies like Azure. But Microsoft has seen the writing on the wall, telling it that you can’t count on being the biggest fish forever, and sometimes you’re better off making yourself an indispensable part of the landscape.

Success as a service

How does all this come back to Apple? Recently, there have been a few stories about the company starting to beef up its advertising business with the option of ads on Apple TV+ as well as elsewhere in Apple’s ecosystem. This comes several years after it rolled out its first attempt at creating an advertising system, iAd, which went rather unceremoniously.

While this decision may seem out of character for Apple, the reasoning behind it is straightforward: the company saw what was happening to some of its biggest rivals. Just because you’re on top right now doesn’t mean you’ll be on top forever; better to control your own development than to have it forced upon you.

That’s why the company has made such a big shift into services over the past decade. Yes, the iPhone still accounts for about half of the company’s revenue (as of the latest quarterly report), but Services is about 25 percent, which could soon be bigger than the remaining three categories (Mac, iPad, and Wearables) combined.

It’s hard to fathom, but there will be a time in the future when the iPhone won’t be Apple’s biggest revenue generator. Daniel Romero/Unsplash

While Apple hasn’t yet fully adopted Microsoft’s “everyone’s best friends” strategy, it’s not hard to see that it’s made inroads in that direction: Apple Music and Apple TV+ are both available on tons of platforms now, including those that are made by some of the company’s biggest competitors. AirPlay has been licensed to third-party speakers and TVs. It has even collaborated with major rivals on standards such as the Matter smart home tech framework.

All of this is about the company hedging against a future where the iPhone is no longer the hugely influential product it is right now — a certainty over a long enough time frame, though it’s impossible to know when — or about Apple’s next big thing , whatever it is, it doesn’t go far. There may come a day when Apple finds itself sitting in the old tech home reminiscing about bygone days with Microsoft and IBM, but the company is determined to make it as far in the future as it can.