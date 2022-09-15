Apple iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders drop – analyst blames strategy of ditching minis for big models

Apple’s pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Plus have fallen, showing that its strategy of offering base models in standard and larger ‘plus’ sizes, as opposed to last year’s ‘mini’, is not working.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst with a track record of forecasting the tech company’s launches and new features, examined some early indicators of pre-orders to determine what the demand looks like so far between the four new models released earlier this month.

Kuo looked at availability and shipping estimates to see that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are showing “good” or “neutral” results so far. But the pre-orders for the standard models, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, are ‘bad’.

“The pre-order result for this new product is significantly lower than expected, meaning Apple’s product segmentation strategy for standard models is failing this year,” Kuo said of the larger iPhone 14 Plus, a 6.7-inch phone, in a blog post.

Apple has not released its own pre-order figures. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will both launch in October, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will launch tomorrow.

The Cupertino, California-based company only offered its base-model iPhone in standard and larger sizes this year, unlike the iPhone 13, which was available in standard and mini sizes.

The iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch display and the iPhone 13 is 6.1 inches. Apple’s iPhone SE, one of the company’s few budget offerings, has a 4.7-inch screen.

According to Kuo, the stock of both iPhone 14 and 14 Plus available in stores when they launch reflects “low demand.”

Both smartphones show weaker demand than the iPhone SE3 and iPhone 13 mini, the analyst says.

Kuo explained that if the numbers don’t improve, the company would likely have to cut shipping forecasts for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in November.

That, in turn, could negatively impact Apple’s revenue growth for this year.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

All iPhone 14 models will have a new Emergency SOS service that will be launched in November, allowing people in remote areas to get help via satellite connection. the feature will be free for two years — but Apple hasn’t announced how much it’ll cost after that.

The company states on its website that once the iPhone is connected to a satellite, it will automatically send a message, your location, medical ID (if set up), and the amount of battery left on your device to the nearest 911 dispatcher.

The new Apple Watch Ultra has a shrouded titanium case to protect the crystal on the front and can withstand extreme temperatures, allowing users to take the watch with them as they explore different parts of the world.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and red.

The iPhone 14 starts at $1,399 and will go up to $1,899, which is much lower than rumors had predicted.

The tech giant said the smartphone has an “amazing new camera system” with an improved 12-megapixel main camera with a sensor that is larger than the smartphone’s predecessor.

The smartphones feature a sleek aerospace-grade aluminum design in five finishes, along with updated internal designs for better thermal performance, and the pair features a ceramic shield on the front that protects the inside workers from spills, water and dust.