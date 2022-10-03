Apple hopes you’ll forgive Will Smith by Christmas
Despite Will Smith’s Oscars hit, Apple will release an upcoming movie this year starring the actor. Emancipationstarring Smith as Peter, a man who has escaped slavery and is on the run to try to return to his family, will hit theaters December 2 and December 9 on Apple TV Plus, according to Deadline. Apple has also released a teaser trailer.
Variety reported in May That Emancipation was supposed to be delayed until 2023, but we now know it won’t: you can watch the film in December.