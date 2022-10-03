WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Apple hopes you’ll forgive Will Smith by Christmas

Gaming
By Jacky

Despite Will Smith’s Oscars hit, Apple will release an upcoming movie this year starring the actor. Emancipationstarring Smith as Peter, a man who has escaped slavery and is on the run to try to return to his family, will hit theaters December 2 and December 9 on Apple TV Plus, according to Deadline. Apple has also released a teaser trailer.

Variety reported in May That Emancipation was supposed to be delayed until 2023, but we now know it won’t: you can watch the film in December.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Online Roulette Tips From Pro Gamers

Eric

Is It Possible To Get A Free Bonus…

Eric

Complete Casino Mate Review

Eric
1 of 502

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More