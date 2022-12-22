Apple has seemingly pulled a major iOS 16.2 feature

When iOS 16.2 arrived last week, it brought with it several new features, including Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and the Freeform app, as well as a less obvious upgrade to a new Home architecture that’s “more reliable and efficient.” ” is. About a week later, however, it appears that Apple has withdrawn the option in the Home app to upgrade without explanation.

When opening the Home app in iOS 16.2, users will get a “Home upgrade available” in the Software Update tab in the Home settings. Now that option seems to be gone. A support document describing the new feature still says the option is available, so it could be a bug or a temporary hiatus.

As noted by Macrumors, users have experienced several users reporting devices stuck in the “update” or “configuring” state, as well as missing devices. Apple warns that connected devices that aren’t running the latest software will “lose access to the upgraded home until they’re updated,” but this appears to be a separate issue. It’s not clear if the issue affects users who have already updated, but our updated Home app works fine.

The new Home architecture requires a home hub such as Apple TV (4th generation or later) or HomePod to use advanced features such as HomeKit Secure Video and Adaptive Lighting. Anyone who used an iPad as a home hub under the previous architecture will need to switch to one of those devices.