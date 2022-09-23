Apple has released a fix for iPhone 14 Pro camera shake glitch and copy-paste issues

Apple has released an iOS 16 software update that fixes the camera shake bug reported by some users of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Affected users claimed that the main rear camera lens physically vibrated and rattled when taking photos or videos in some third-party apps, including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

Although the cause is still unclear, the iOS 16.0.2 update claims to fix the issue and a number of other bugs that have become apparent since iOS 16 was released two weeks ago.

This includes a persistent pop-up that appears if an app wants to insert text or images from another app, asking for the user’s permission.

The quick release of iOS 16.0.2 will come as a relief to those who spent between £849 and £1,199 for one of the latest iPhone 14 handsets over the past week.

The update should be automatically made available to all those with an Apple device capable of running iOS 16 and can be installed via the Settings app.

A handful of videos showing the camera shake issue were shared on social media, including this one from TikTok user Damian Munoz. The videos show the user opening the camera function in a third-party app on the iPhone 14 Pro and seeing a blurry image on the screen as the main lens of the device vibrates uncontrollably and makes a rattling sound

HOW MUCH IS THE IPHONE 14 SERIES? iPhone 14 – £849 iPhone 14 Plus – £949 iPhone 14 Pro – £1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max – £1,199

On Monday, the well-known tech reporter Mark Gurman told Bloomberg that Apple was working on the fix and that it would be released sometime next week, but it has come earlier than expected.

The jarring camera glitch didn’t appear to affect the iPhone’s built-in camera app, but many concerned users took to Reddit and Twitter to describe their experiences.

“So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably every time I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram,” wrote one Reddit user.

‘However, I don’t run into any problems when using the regular camera app.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and occasionally get ois camera shake (by shake I mean I can see and hear it shake) in Snapchat, anyone else experiencing this?’

“My iPhone 14 Pro just arrived and when I opened Snapchat the camera was shaking a lot and making a rather strange mechanical noise,” wrote another.

A handful of videos showing the problem were shared to social media, including this one from YouTuber Luke Miani and another by TikTok user Damian Munoz.

The videos showed the user opening the camera function in a third-party app on the iPhone 14 Pro and seeing a blurry image on the screen as the main lens of the device vibrated uncontrollably and made a rattling sound.

Miani said the incident resulted in the lens on his iPhone being unable to focus properly on subsequent use, even in the iPhone’s default camera app. He took the device to an Apple Store and was able to exchange it for a new one.

Some users have suggested that it may have been due to a software bug affecting the device’s optical image stabilization.

In addition to the camera issue, the update fixes a bug that led to repeated copy-paste popups and the display went black during setup.

The popups were added as a privacy feature feature, as apps must now ask for permission before accessing the clipboard, which may contain sensitive data.

However, it has annoyed users as it reportedly appeared when they tried to insert something into an app.

Apple senior executive Ron Huang has previously admitted MacRumours that its persistence was ‘definitely not expected behaviour’.

The patch notes for the update read: ‘This update includes bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone, including the following:

‘The camera may vibrate and cause blurry images when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

‘Screen may appear completely black during device setup

“Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

‘VoiceOver may be unavailable after reboot

“Fixes an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 screens after service”

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.1 with developers and public beta testers, which will introduce ‘Clean Energy Charging’ among other features.

This will optimize iPhone charge times for when the grid uses cleaner energy sources and is intended to reduce the device’s CO2 emissions.company.

It will only be available to users in the US at first, but may roll out elsewhere at a later date.

The update also fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and ‌iPhone‌ 11 models with serviced or replaced screens to become unresponsive after installing iOS 16‌

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced four variants of the iPhone 14 at the company’s ‘Far Out’ launch event on September 7.

These were the standard iPhone 14 model, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new models boast a number of flashy features including improved camera technology, ‘Always On’ display and satellite connectivity (currently only available in the US).

The standard model retails for £849 and comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus costs £949 and has a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen and costs £1,099, while the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen and costs £1,199.

The Pro models are more expensive, largely because they have more advanced cameras and a sophisticated pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen, called the ‘Dynamic Island’.