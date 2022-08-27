Apple has a surprise up its sleeve for this year’s iPhone event: People

Welcome to our Apple Weekend Breakfast column, featuring all the Apple news you missed this week in a handy bite-sized recap. We call it Apple Breakfast because we love it with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning, but it’s also cool if you want to read it over lunch or dinner.

The importance of putting people in a room

Some companies have embraced remote working for the past two years, recognizing that it saves money and makes staff lives easier. But others, like Apple, were more skeptical.

Apple has the technology and expertise to be one of the world’s largest remote companies, but it refuses to give up face-to-face meetings without a fight. Internally, this is due to a phenomenon it calls serendipity, the idea that members of separate teams bump into each other in the hallway and exchange ideas. But externally, there is another kind of magic that the company does not want to lose.

Apple knows that its special events are an intense experience, and that no amount of online press releases can compare to putting products in the hands of avid journalists. Therefore, despite the many benefits of virtual events, the company will be immensely relieved that the September 7 event will be open to in-person visitors again next month.

It’s not quite the first event, as WWDC had a small number of attendees on one of the days in June. And leaked information suggests that even this event will still have hybrid real/virtual elements, and will feature the pre-recorded video that was so popular with virtual gatherings. It will, of course, also be streamed live for anyone interested: it should embody many of the best features of both approaches.

But there’s no doubting Apple’s intentions. Fundamentally, this is a company that wants to put people in a room at every opportunity. Even if it doesn’t seem logical from a strictly rational point of view, this is the most efficient approach.

Virtual events are faster and slicker than in-person events. Remote working has many advantages over the office, and Apple has infuriated staff by requiring them to show up three days a week. All this seems to make little sense, but there was little point throwing resources into bricks and mortar when other companies withdrew to online, but the Apple Stores were a resounding success.

Maybe it’s not rational. But Apple has a corporate culture of inspiration, of persuading customers and employees to believe in things that aren’t quite rational. And it’s a lot easier to do those kinds of magic tricks if the person you inspire is in the same room.

What does the rumor mill say about the upcoming iPhone 14? Find out in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

Apple has its Self-service repair program to take up MacBooks, but not everyone is happy. Frustrated by the huge (162 page!) manual and the high cost, repair site iFixit has accused Apple of creating an “unbearable gauntlet of hurdles.”

Apple has postponed the launch of iPad OS 16saying it will arrive “on its own schedule”.

iOS 16 Public Beta 5 is out now – here’s how to get it.

