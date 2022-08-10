Apple fixes playback error in iMovie and Final Cut Pro X
Apple has released updates for iMovie and Final Cut Pro X on the Mac. Both updates fix “an issue where video frames may be out of order during playback or export.”
The update brings iMovie to version 10.3.4 and Final Cut Pro X to version 10.6.4. Both updates are available in the Mac App Store.
How to install the update
- Time to complete: 10 minutes
Tools needed: Internet connection Required materials: App Store App
The App Store
Apple
Launch the App Store app on your Mac.
Check for updates
Foundry
click on Updates bottom left column. The App Store checks for available updates. You should see the iMovie or Final Cut Pro X update along with any other app updates.
If you don’t see the update, please check later. Apple may release the update to users gradually.
Install the update
Apple
Click on the Update button for iMovie/Final Cut Pro X to run the installation. This may take several minutes. When it’s done, the update will turn into an Open button and you’ll be able to use the app.