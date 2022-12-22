Apple finally updates AirTags to help you seek out suspiciously placed tags

By Jacky
Apple is currently rolling out a long-awaited firmware update that will make it easier to locate unknowns AirTags in your immediate vicinity. This is part of the company’s effort to ensure bad actors don’t misuse the devices to stalk others.

The stalking problem made its appearance for the first time back in May 2021 when a research report is out The Washington Post showed how relatively easy it is to track someone with an AirTag. By placing one on a person, the device can provide an accurate location to an iPhone every few minutes, even with an exact address.

