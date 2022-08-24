Apple ‘Far out’ iPhone event streams on September 7

Apple has made it official.

As rumors have been suggesting for a few weeks now, the company will hold its next major special event on September 7, 2022. As with other recent events, it will be an online streaming affair and will go live at 10am Pacific Time (1pm). a.m. ET, 5 p.m. UTC).

The company is expected to unveil two major product lines at the event: the iPhone 14 products and Apple Watch Series 8 products. Both are said to have undergone some significant changes.

The iPhone 14 is rumored to come in four variants: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The “mini” format is gone, replaced by a larger non-professional model. In any case, the Pro models should get key new features like an always-on display, a massive 48-megapixel rear camera, improved battery life and a fast new A16 processor. Read our overview of all the latest iPhone 14 rumors here.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to have a slightly refined design with a flatter screen, and a new, larger, extra-durable “sport” model may join the lineup. A body temperature sensor may also make its debut. Read our summary of all the latest Apple Watch series 8 rumors here.

We’ve heard rumors of other products coming this fall, such as new iPads (including a redesigned base model) and a second-generation AirPods Pro. Any of these could also appear at the event, although we suspect another October event will focus on that.

Is ‘Far Away’ a hint at something?

Apple’s fun event invitations often refer to an important theme of the products being announced. The tagline for this event is “Far out” and features a star field in the shape of the Apple logo. There’s an obvious implication that the words “far off” mean Apple is going to unveil products that are, well, far from being on the market. Such as an AR headset, Apple Car or Homepod with display. However, that would be very strange for Apple. We think it might be something else…

Could this be a nod to the camera capabilities of the new iPhone 14 Pro? With the new 48-megapixel Wide camera sensor, the possibilities for extreme digital zoom are great. Or maybe the telephoto camera has a stronger zoom than we’ve seen in the past? The camera is said to combine adjacent pixels into a 12-megapixel image in low-light situations, and Apple may have found this to be especially good when taking photos in night mode, even of the night sky itself.

How to watch the September 7 ‘Far out’ event

To watch the event on September 7, go to apple.com/apple-events/ in the browser of your choice. The event will also be streamed live on the Apple YouTube channel and Apple TV app.