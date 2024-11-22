Apple fans call for recall of high-end product due to ‘fatal flaw’

Apple fans are calling for a high-end device recall due to sound quality and connectivity issues.

Users expressed their concerns on social media after purchasing the $500 AirPro Max, which they say has been plagued by crackling noise and power outages.

One customer urged Apple to recall the headphones after purchasing two defective headphones, neither of which connected to her iPhone.

While another said they had experienced it a “fatal flaw” with the headgear, which “began to sag and physically hurt (their) heads.”

Apple’s support page has also been flooded with complaints about the device connecting to their iPhone but with no sound, and the AirPro Max not detecting their head.

Users expressed further outrage when they contacted Apple about the issues, who told them it would cost hundreds of dollars to fix.

“I have many Apple products that ‘just work,'” David McQ wrote in the Apple Support Community.

“This is the only one I’ve had that hasn’t. It’s very frustrating and I’m angry because these cost a lot of money.’

Apple is under fire for problems with one of its high-end devices

Users are sharing their frustrations online, with one person urging Apple to recall the product

Apple released the first-generation AirPod Max in December 2020, touting active noise cancellation to block out unwanted outside noise, as well as spatial audio and “adaptive EQ.”

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the low and mid frequencies of the music to the shape of the individual ear – for better quality.

Greg Joswiak, Apple Senior VP Worldwide Marketing, said in 2020: “With AirPods Max, we’re bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio.”

And Apple released AirPod Max 2 last September, which came in new colors and with a USB-C for charging.

But some customers seem dissatisfied with their purchase.

One Redditor, who has owned their pair since February 2023, shared: ‘Unfortunately they have one fatal flaw, which is the headband.

‘After a while it started to sag and my head started to physically hurt. I got a silicone case like others recommended, but it just doesn’t feel as good as it did when it came out of the box.’

Another Redditor highlighted that they have encountered two issues with their eight-month-old AirPod Max.

The AirPod Max costs at least $550, leaving users frustrated as their headphones are plagued with issues

The users mentioned that the headphones don’t always connect, saying this happens “maybe twice a week.”

‘The automatic head detection isn’t working, but my phone says they’re connected. No sound, no transparency, no cancellation. (The) buttons work and make noise, but it is an error beep,” the message continued.

‘So far the only solution is to reset them completely by pressing and holding the crown and noise canceling button at the same time for 15 seconds. Annoying, but a solution.’

The other problem they noted was that the sound “can be isolated entirely to the right side, and will play extremely loudly.”

Apple released the first-generation AirPod Max in December 2020, touting active noise cancellation to block out unwanted outside noise. But many customers reported that they cannot connect the device to their iPhone

Connectivity issues turned out to be the biggest problem among dissatisfied customers

“About as loud as someone shouting directly into your ear,” he shared.

C.Hrushai shared how to resolve their AirPods Max issues on Apple’s support page.

‘After a few frustrating months with my AirPods Max out of warranty (audio stops on right earbud before disconnecting and resetting; factory reset attempts to no avail; buttons not working; etc.), I think I finally got them right worked well again and wanted to share the steps I took,” the message says.

They further explained that users would have to go to their device’s Bluetooth setting and select the AirPods Max.

“Do not reconnect them if requested,” they wrote.

“Shut down all devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc.) signed into the iCloud account the AirPods Max was associated with,” the message continued.

‘Reset the AirPods Max to factory settings by pressing and holding both the Noise Control and Digital Crown buttons for 15 seconds.’

Then they said to “remove the headband from the drivers and clean the left and right connections on the headband with isopropyl alcohol.”

Users should restart devices while signed in to their iCloud account and perform a hard reset on the AirPods Max by pressing and holding both the Noise Control and Digital Crown buttons for five seconds until prompted to connect the AirPods to a device .

.Your headphones should now be connected and visible on all devices. Try playing audio from a connected device,” the message concluded.