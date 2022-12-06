Apple expands iPhone and Mac self-repair program to Europe

Apple customers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Sweden and Poland can now take advantage of the company’s iPhone self-repair program, which launched in the US last year. After years of resistance to user repairs, Apple has finally moved to accommodate anyone who wants to repair devices themselves, and is now welcoming even more DIY repairers to its program.

The European countries have been added as drop-down menu options on the company’s selfservicerepair.com website, as The Guardian reported on Tuesday. It’s not clear at this time if or when Apple plans to add more countries.

The program allows users to order certified genuine replacement parts and repair tools for their Apple products (currently limited to the iPhone and Mac), and provides free manuals to help them make the repairs. The company also encourages users to return used and damaged parts for reuse if possible and recycling if not.

The launch of the Self Service Repair program followed years of push from the Right To Repair campaign and was initially greeted with widespread positivity. However, it quickly became apparent that it didn’t offer the kind of intuitive, welcoming user experience we’ve come to expect from Cupertino: as YouTube host and human guinea pig Luke Miani discovered, the tools were expensive and intimidating, and the manuals were confusing.

We suspect the whole thing will actually cost you more time and stress than money, and we’re not the only media outlets to wonder if Apple deliberately sabotaged its own program to push users toward more lucrative first- and third-party fixes.

Still, it’s nice to have the option, and some of our non-US readers can now try the program for themselves.