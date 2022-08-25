Apple employees slam new enterprise agreement as ‘un-Australian’ as unions take tech giant to court

Unions have criticized Apple for rushing its staff to a “non-Australian” workplace agreement that would allow employees to work up to 60 hours a week.

The Australian Services Union (ASU) and the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA) have accused Apple of blocking union talks with employees about wage negotiations.

Union representatives will allege in the Fair Work Commission Friday that Apple violated bargaining principles in good faith.

They allege that the tech giant refused to extend the deadline for staff consultations and “illegitimately” rushed employees to enter into a new company agreement.

Union representatives will argue that workers were not made aware of the agreement until August 3 – which was labeled ‘substandard’ and ‘un-Australian’.

They will claim that the tech giant has rejected their request to extend the employee consultations until August 19, but Apple has denied setting any deadlines.

Under the new agreement, employees will be paid $27.64 per hour or a minimum of $54,617 and will work 60 hours per week with no overtime.

Employees would only receive overtime if they work more than 76 hours in any two weeks, excluding the evening rate of the price for work from 6 to 10 p.m.

The deal would include a 2.5 percent wage increase, which unions have precipitated as a wage cut amid rising interest rates.

Emeline Gaske, the deputy national secretary of the Australian Services Unions, said it would be younger workers who should take up the work.

She labeled the proposed deal unjust and said it would give the tech giant, which has 4,000 employees across Australia, too much power.

“Apple’s proposed agreement may be illegal and its attempts to push through a substandard agreement that would allow mostly young people to work up to 60 hours without overtime is unethical,” Ms Gaske said.

“Apple’s actions show us exactly what’s wrong with the process of negotiating wages and benefits for workers in Australia, which gives employers too much power.”

In a statement, Apple denied it had set “deadlines” for wage negotiations and said it plans to sign a new company agreement in early August.

“We will continue to hold regular meetings to share and encourage feedback,” a spokesperson said.

“Supporting and retaining the best team members allows us to deliver innovative products and services, and we are pleased to offer our teams across the country very strong compensation, including annual stock exchanges.

“We announced our intention to enter into a new venture agreement in early August, and we welcome the opportunity to participate and engage with our team members.

“During this process, Apple has not set any deadlines and we will continue to hold regular meetings to share and encourage feedback.”

SDA National Secretary Gerard Dwyer said Apple employees were entitled to pay increases because of record inflation and the rising cost of living.

“For a company that makes at least $11 billion annually from its Australian operations, its behavior is just un-Australian,” he said.

Mr Dwyer said he was “very confident” that the Fair Work Commission would find that Apple was not negotiating in good faith.

It is because the Jobs and Skills Summit will be held for several days next week to address economic challenges and skills shortages.

The summit will host talks between unions, business, government and industry in Canberra with all Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers to attend.